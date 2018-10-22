Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Soldiers arrive on Tech campus to calm tempers

The demonstration which seemed to be a peaceful one turned out to be a rowdy one after the students started destroying school properties.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces have arrived on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus as students demonstrate against the school authorities.

The students started demonstrating on Monday (October 22, 2018) morning over what they describe as brutalities in the university.

The demonstration which seemed to be a peaceful one turned out to be a rowdy one after the students started destroying school properties.

play

 

READ ALSO: KNUST authorities justify arrest of students

The students accused the university authorities of preventing from engaging in any social activities and allowing the school security harass them anytime they were involved in certain activities.

When the demonstration started some police personnel were present to calm the situation. Later when the situation got out of hand, soldiers were deployed to the scene to restore calm on campus.

play

 

This is coming after some students of KNUST clashed with the internal security of the school.

At least one student was injured and 11 others were arrested after students after the incident on Sunday.

READ ALSO: "No lectures"- KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on students

The brawl started after the school authorities accused the students of engaging in illegal ‘morale’ activities which included drumming during a hall week celebration.

play

 

The campus of KNUST has not been as calm as it used to be in after some all-male halls were converted into mixed ones.

Some have suggested that the school authority has lost control after the conversion. But the Public Relations Officer of the school Kwame Yeboah told Accra-based Starr FM that they are still on top of issues.

“The school authorities have not lost control of students. Not at all. Before Friday, everything was just fine. Just this morning, I received a message from someone telling me the school authorities will see fire. The one who sent the message is in the US and he sent me the text message just this morning.  The drums have been given back to the students. There was an individual who brought the drums to the students and was arrested.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

This photo of a demonstrator taking a selfie with a policeman is everything This photo of a demonstrator taking a selfie with a policeman is everything
Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful administration block Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful administration block
KNUST students demonstrate over ‘brutalities’ KNUST students demonstrate over ‘brutalities’
KNUST authorities justify arrest of students KNUST authorities justify arrest of students
"No lectures"- KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on students "No lectures"- KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on students
This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in style This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in style

Recommended Videos

Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Local News: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Local News GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools
Local News: Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama Local News Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama



Top Articles

1 "No lectures"- KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on studentsbullet
2 This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in stylebullet
3 Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for holding vigilbullet
4 Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand release of...bullet
5 Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus...bullet
6 KNUST students demonstrate over ‘brutalities’bullet
7 Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful...bullet
8 KNUST authorities justify arrest of studentsbullet
9 Young female students create solar ovenbullet
10 Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs...bullet

Top Videos

1 Young female students create solar ovenbullet

Student

Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend”
Akwatia Technical Inst. student stabs teacher
Headmistress of OLA SHS, Ho; Madam Regina Coffie
Reports of lesbianism in OLA untrue - Headmistress
Wisconsin University College matriculants
Wisconsin University College poised to meet demand for higher education - Vice Chancellor
Balungu-Nabiisi School pupils learn on bare floor
X
Advertisement