Stop abusing use of honourary titles – UG Vice Chancellor

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, entreated the National Accreditation Board (NAB) to be ruthless in applying the sanctions against those who abuse the use of honourary titles.

  • Published:
He also entreated the National Accreditation Board (NAB) to be ruthless in applying the sanctions.

The Vice-Chancellor was speaking when officials of the National Accreditation Board paid a courtesy call on him.

He explained that some people pay money to be given honourary titles such as Professor and Doctor, which they use to their advantage.

“When people had gone through pain, spent time and resources to earn such titles, others just give themselves titles to get fame and this shows how dishonest the society is”, Prof Owusu said.

He added that the titles were not supposed to be pre-fixed when the users had not earned them, adding that, the masses had to be educated.

According to Prof Owusu, this culture of dishonesty is even practiced by some religious leaders, politicians, those in the entertainment industry and others.

He blamed some journalists, who encouraged the practice and advised them to cross-check before publicising or acknowledging people with academic titles.

Meanwhile, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, NAB Executive Secretary said that the board is much concerned about the quality of lecturers in the institutions and will, therefore, ensure that lectures were also qualified, to help produce quality students.

He was not happy how some teachers used fake credentials to get employed, adding that, measures should be put in place to flush out such teachers.

Dr Nyarko explained that NAB was mandated to accredit institutions and programmes to ensure maintenance and promotion of quality standards in tertiary education.

