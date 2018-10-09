news

The Northern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged former President John Mahama to desist from making further disparaging comments about the free Senior High School (SHS) policy or face their wrath.

At a press conference, the Regional Director of the NPP, Mohamed Issah said anybody who is seeking to destroy the Free SHS policy will face their wrath and this includes former president Mahama.

His comments come after Former President Mahama recently said he would restructure the Free SHS policy if he is voted into power again come 2020. He further cast doubts on the sustainability of the policy.

However, Mohamed Issah, at a press conference said Mr Mahama should stop being greedy and allow his northern brothers to also enjoy free education like he did.

“Mr Former president, we the people of the North would like to plead, that you desist from commenting in the manner you did recently on the Free Senior High School Policy being implemented.”

“We saw how you implemented your own ‘FSHS’ before the 2016 polls. We saw how GH¢38.00 was paid for each student who is mandated to pay sometimes up to GH¢1,000.00 per year. We saw how our children spent time at home whiles their counterparts in other parts of the country studied in classrooms. We saw how students from this part of the country were asked to go home because of unpaid feeding grants by your then incompetent government,” he said.

“We are not ready to get back to those days. We are told how you were moved from the Southern part back to the Northern part of the country, just to enjoy Free Education. Please allow us to enjoy the same privilege as you did. We consider the Free SHS policy as a “Jihad” to us as Northerners,” he added.

The party is also demanding an apology from Mr Mahama for alleging that projects started during his tenure have been stopped by the current government.