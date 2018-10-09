Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Stop making disparaging comments about Free SHS – NPP


Free SHS Stop making disparaging comments about Free SHS or face our wrath – NPP tells Mahama

At a press conference, the Regional Director of the NPP, Mohamed Issah said anybody who is seeking to destroy the Free SHS policy will face their wrath and this includes former president Mahama.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Northern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged former President John Mahama to desist from making further disparaging comments about the free Senior High School (SHS) policy or face their wrath.

At a press conference, the Regional Director of the NPP, Mohamed Issah said anybody who is seeking to destroy the Free SHS policy will face their wrath and this includes former president Mahama.

His comments come after Former President Mahama recently said he would restructure the Free SHS policy if he is voted into power again come 2020. He further cast doubts on the sustainability of the policy.

READ ALSO: GES interdicts 2 teachers over rape

However, Mohamed Issah, at a press conference said Mr Mahama should stop being greedy and allow his northern brothers to also enjoy free education like he did.

“Mr Former president, we the people of the North would like to plead, that you desist from commenting in the manner you did recently on the Free Senior High School Policy being implemented.”

“We saw how you implemented your own ‘FSHS’ before the 2016 polls. We saw how GH¢38.00 was paid for each student who is mandated to pay sometimes up to GH¢1,000.00 per year. We saw how our children spent time at home whiles their counterparts in other parts of the country studied in classrooms. We saw how students from this part of the country were asked to go home because of unpaid feeding grants by your then incompetent government,” he said.

READ ALSO:  Social media users mock teachers over wrong spelling on Awards Day

play

 

“We are not ready to get back to those days. We are told how you were moved from the Southern part back to the Northern part of the country, just to enjoy Free Education. Please allow us to enjoy the same privilege as you did. We consider the Free SHS policy as a “Jihad” to us as Northerners,” he added.

The party is also demanding an apology from Mr Mahama for alleging that projects started during his tenure have been stopped by the current government.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Teacher Prize: Social media users mock teachers over wrong spelling on Awards Day Ghana Teacher Prize Social media users mock teachers over wrong spelling on Awards Day
In Ashanti Region: GES interdicts 2 teachers over rape In Ashanti Region GES interdicts 2 teachers over rape
Sex for grades: 3 UPSA lecturers fired for demanding sex from students Sex for grades 3 UPSA lecturers fired for demanding sex from students
Politics in SHS: Tempane SHS headmaster suspended for allowing NDC campaign Politics in SHS Tempane SHS headmaster suspended for allowing NDC campaign
University of Development Studies: UDS denies organising "sexy party" for freshers University of Development Studies UDS denies organising "sexy party" for freshers
Teachers Arrears: Gov’t says it has cleared salary arrears of 70,000 of 100,000 teachers Teachers Arrears Gov’t says it has cleared salary arrears of 70,000 of 100,000 teachers

Recommended Videos

Local News: Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama Local News Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama
Mixed Halls: Girls rejected at Kantanga hall Mixed Halls Girls rejected at Kantanga hall
Local News: 4 females of Unity Hall sanctioned for accommodating male student Local News 4 females of Unity Hall sanctioned for accommodating male student



Top Articles

1 Sex for grades 3 UPSA lecturers fired for demanding sex from studentsbullet
2 University of Development Studies UDS SRC organises ‘Sex Party’ for...bullet
3 Ghana Teacher Prize Social media users mock teachers over wrong...bullet
4 Politics in SHS Tempane SHS headmaster suspended for allowing NDC...bullet
5 In Ashanti Region GES interdicts 2 teachers over rapebullet
6 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
7 Education GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schoolsbullet
8 University of Development Studies UDS denies organising...bullet
9 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
10 Free SHS Here's how to know your track for the SHS...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet

Student

Photos The Spelling Bee launches its 12th edition at Manhyia
Kojo Bonsu
Education In Ghana Free SHS is a good idea but it was rushed – Kojo Bonsu
No Desks Students of K'dua SECTECH use woods, plastic chairs
In Singapore No more school exams, authorities say learning is not competition
X
Advertisement