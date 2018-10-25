Pulse.com.gh logo
Students damaged over 40 of our cars – KNUST lecturers lament

Vice President of the KNUST branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof. Charles Marfo, confirmed that no lecturer was hurt during protests, but said more than 40 of their cars were destroyed.

play

Some lecturers of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have lamented the losses they suffered following Monday’s chaotic demonstration by students.

He wondered why students would go to that extent when the demonstration was supposed to be calm and peaceful.

play

 

“Many of these cars belong to lecturers. We wonder what we did for this to be done against us. This comes at a cost because we immediately have to fix it. Fortunately, there wasn’t any harm done to any lecturer. It is unfortunate our properties that were affected, mostly cars. We have over 40 cars,” Prof. Marfo said.

Tensions have been mounting on the KNUST campus, with students accusing authorities of “oppression” and unwarranted “brutalities”.

On Monday, some students boycotted classes to stage a demonstration against the “brutalities” meted out to their colleagues by security personnel of the University

However, what was meant to be a peaceful protest soon became messy, as students ransacked cars and other properties belonging to both teaching and non-teaching staff.

play

 

It took the efforts of the military and some Police officers to restore order. Currently, a 6:00am to 6:00pm curfew has been imposed on the University campus following an indefinite closure of the school.

Prof. Marfo said the academic calendar could be distorted if the impasse between the University management and the student body is not resolved quickly.

“It will be devastating because the University works in a cycle because some students have to move forward for others to come. Look at the free education and the many students that will be graduating from there. Any distortion in the calendar will mean students staying home for a long time…Because if some people do not move on, others cannot move on. We really need a resolution very soon,” he added.

