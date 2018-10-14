Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Tempane students who 'shamed' president to get counselling


Tempane students who 'shamed' president to get counselling

The Tampane community is said to be an area that respect and revere elders and leaders.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The girls who were seen in a video being lead by the Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Joshua Akamba, to "shame" president Nana Akufp-Addo are to get counselling.

The girls are said to be traumatised, worried and ashamed of their conduct after the video wen viral.

READ MORE: 3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment

The Tampane community is said to be an area that respect and revere elders and leaders.

“The school’s counseling unit is up to task and would offer counseling to the traumatized students,” the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Administration at the Tempane SHS, Alhaji Issaka Charles Abugri, told the Daily Guide newspaper.

The newspaper also spoke to some students of the school who knew the girls who appeared in the video.

“There is one of them in my class. She is very quiet and disciplined, and since the NDC man and his people made the girls to disrespect the President and the MP, she has not been fine again. People have seen the video and she is now feeling shy.”

Another student said: “There are bedbugs, but as for me I keep my corner, my mattress and my bed sheet clean, so they don’t get me like other girls. If we clean our dorm frequently the bedbugs will reduce. I think we are many so some students keep their areas dirty, that is why the bedbugs have been increasing.”

READ MORE: Stop making disparaging comments about Free SHS or face our wrath – NPP tells Mahama

Meanwhile the Headmaster of the school has been suspended by the Ghana Education Service for allowing his school to be used for partisan politics.

His conduct is now a subject of disciplinary action.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment 3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment
Honourary Titles: Stop abusing use of honourary titles – UG Vice Chancellor Honourary Titles Stop abusing use of honourary titles – UG Vice Chancellor
School Fees: Academic Fees are too high - Teacher Trainees lament School Fees Academic Fees are too high - Teacher Trainees lament
Free SHS: Stop making disparaging comments about Free SHS or face our wrath – NPP tells Mahama Free SHS Stop making disparaging comments about Free SHS or face our wrath – NPP tells Mahama
Ghana Teacher Prize: Social media users mock teachers over wrong spelling on Awards Day Ghana Teacher Prize Social media users mock teachers over wrong spelling on Awards Day
In Ashanti Region: GES interdicts 2 teachers over rape In Ashanti Region GES interdicts 2 teachers over rape

Recommended Videos

Local News: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Local News GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools
Mixed Halls: Girls rejected at Kantanga hall Mixed Halls Girls rejected at Kantanga hall
Local News: 4 females of Unity Hall sanctioned for accommodating male student Local News 4 females of Unity Hall sanctioned for accommodating male student



Top Articles

1 3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolmentbullet
2 Tempane students who 'shamed' president to get counsellingbullet
3 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
4 Sex for grades 3 UPSA lecturers fired for demanding sex from studentsbullet
5 Free SHS Here's how to know your track for the SHS double track...bullet
6 National Science & Maths Quiz Persco turn Adisco into the...bullet
7 NPP chairman condemns Delta Force attack on MPbullet
8 Education GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schoolsbullet
9 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according...bullet
10 University of Development Studies UDS SRC organises...bullet

Related Articles

3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment
Honourary Titles Stop abusing use of honourary titles – UG Vice Chancellor
School Fees Academic Fees are too high - Teacher Trainees lament
Free SHS Stop making disparaging comments about Free SHS or face our wrath – NPP tells Mahama
Ghana Teacher Prize Social media users mock teachers over wrong spelling on Awards Day
In Ashanti Region GES interdicts 2 teachers over rape
Sex for grades 3 UPSA lecturers fired for demanding sex from students
Politics in SHS Tempane SHS headmaster suspended for allowing NDC campaign
University of Development Studies UDS denies organising "sexy party" for freshers
Teachers Arrears Gov’t says it has cleared salary arrears of 70,000 of 100,000 teachers

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet

Student

Politics in SHS Tempane SHS headmaster suspended for allowing NDC campaign
University of Development Studies UDS denies organising "sexy party" for freshers
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Teachers Arrears Gov’t says it has cleared salary arrears of 70,000 of 100,000 teachers
Photos The Spelling Bee launches its 12th edition at Manhyia
X
Advertisement