UG SRC threaten to demonstrate over shuttle services

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Ghana have threatened to embark on a demonstration by end of the week to force the school’s management address the challenges of shuttle services on campus.

In an interview on Campus-based Radio Univers, the SRC president Sylvester Amoako Quarshie said they hope to get a favorable response from university authorities on the matter.

He explained that the shuttle fares have increased by over 100 per cent since the introduction of the Road Safety and Transport Consultancy (RSTC) buses on the university campus.

Mr Quarshie further stated that despite the fare increment, the fleet of buses is inadequate to serve the number of students. The students say this is affecting their academic life on campus.

Meanwhile, the students have accused the SRC of doing too little to reduce the burden on them.

But Mr Quarshie said it is not true that the SRC has been ‘weak’ to fight for the interest of the student front.

“It is long overdue, the discussion started from June. We have had meetings with all the relevant stakeholders. I am not leading a weak front.”

“If we cannot get a response from management by Friday, we will go through due process and go for a peaceful demonstration. We will call our people, we will put them together and it [demonstration] will happen”, he added.

Even though the students want the contract with RSTC abrogated, the SRC is struggling to put their concerns across as it believes nothing will push University management to rescind its decision.

Meanwhile, the management of the RSTC has also said that it has been running at losses in the last two years it has been operating.

It has, therefore, called on the students to pay more if they wanted more buses to meet their demands.

Legon and RSTC services

The University of Ghana inaugurated a shuttle service, under a Public-Private Partnership with Road Safety and Transport Consultancy (RSTC) Limited.

Although the inauguration of the ten new buses was to enable staff and students have better and easy access to facilities on campus as the buses would ply various major routes on campus; the story has been different thereby putting a toll on students.