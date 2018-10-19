Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

The National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) has issued a directive to all public universities to remove all staff above 65 years from the public payroll.

A letter from the NCTE said effective October 31, 2018, only academic staff aged between 60-65 years must be given post-retirement contracts.

Universities who want to employ persons above the age of 65 would have to pay them from their own Internally-Generated Funds, the letter, which was signed by the Executive Secretary of the NCTE, Professor Mohammed Salifu, said.

The NCTE held that universities have no basis for retaining persons aged above 65 years on the government payroll, pointing to Article 199 (4) of the 1992 constitution as a reference.

The above article spells out that retired public officers must not be engaged for a period exceeding five years after retirement.

Sections of the letter from the NCTE said:

"Consequently, you are by this letter being requested to ensure that effective 31st October 2018;



1. Only post-retirement contract staff in the age group 60-65 years should remain on Government of Ghana (GoG) payroll as prescribed by the 1992 constitution.



2. All academic staff above the age of 65 are taken off the GoG payroll and reassigned as "consultants" if their services are still required. Such staff may be paid from Internally Generated Funds of the institution.



3. All non-academic staff on post-retirement contracts are deleted from the GoG payroll. In the meantime, the NCTE and Ministry of Education shall continue to hold discussions with the PSC and the Ministry of Finance on how post-retirement contract staff above age 65 should be treated. Please treat this as urgent and ensure compliance.”

This comes after the Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Demelevo, raised concerns over post-retirement contracts, saying it puts a strain on the state coffers.