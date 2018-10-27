University vice chancellors stand by embattled KNUST VC

news

Vice Chancellors of public universities in Ghana are standing by the embattled Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Professor Obiri Danso, after government dissolved the university's governing council.

Prof. John Owusu Gyapong, a member of the Vice Chancellors Ghana, described the dissolution of the governing council as "rushed," calling on the government to do the right thing.

“We think things have not been done properly and they are standing which the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST in this difficult circumstance,” the Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences added.

The government, through the Education Ministry, formed a 7-member interim council to replaced the KNUST governing council.

It follows a peaceful protest by students over alleged brutality on campus by the university's internal security which later turned chaotic, leading to the destruction of properties.

The Ashanti Regional Security Council ordered for the closure of the university following the riot and students were given a day's notice to leave campus. Foreign students were exempted.

The interim council has been mandated to re-open the university in 14 days time and also to resolve the impasse between the management of the university and the students.

Meanwhile, the KNUST chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana has declared an indefinite strike over the dissolution of the governing council.

They have described the move as an assault on the autonomy of the university but government say public universities are "semi-autonomy" in nature and gives the president room to act when the university mismanages.

What led to the chaos?

The crisis in KNUST begun with the conversion of the two male halls and one female hall into mixed ones.

The move the by the management of the university, which received the backing of the education minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh, was fiercely resisted by the students and alumni.

The leadership of the two male halls, Katanga and Conti, later sent the matter to court but lost. They were stripped of their power and freshmen were installed in their place.

Movements in the halls were restricted and the popular "morale" or "Jama" which were mostly held Friday evening were outlawed.

The university's internal security was deployed to clampdown on the act which often time led to brutality.

Having had enough of the brutalities, the SRC urged students to boycott lectures and demonstrate against the brutalities.