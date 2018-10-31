Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


KNUST riot: University will need Gh¢1.7million to repair damage

According to the University Relations Officer (URO), Kwame Yeboah, the amount was only for items destroyed during the demonstration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
10 photos and videos of KNUST demonstration you need to see play

KNUST demonstration

The management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has said that it will need about Gh¢1.7million to repair all the damage caused during the demonstration by the students.

According to the University Relations Officer (URO), Kwame Yeboah, who made this known, the estimated amount for the repair does not include items stolen during the riot.

He said that the amount was only for items destroyed during the demonstration.

READ ALSO: Double track: Gold track students to start school Nov 10

The things estimated for include damage caused to buildings, vehicles that were vandalized and the replacement of the CCTV cameras that were destroyed.

The URO added that a committee would soon be constituted to look into the matter and determine the way forward.

However, he said management has started the process of replacing some of the items destroyed as it could not wait for the committee to finish its work before taking action.

READ ALSO: UEW saga: Supreme Court reinstates ex-V-C Avoke

He explained that they needed to do this so that the university reopens on time.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of KNUST, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected to visit the campus today [Wednesday] to see the extent of damage caused during the demonstration.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

UEW saga: Supreme Court reinstates ex-V-C Avoke UEW saga: Supreme Court reinstates ex-V-C Avoke
Otumfuo to visit KNUST today Otumfuo to visit KNUST today
Double track: Gold track students to start school Nov 10 Double track: Gold track students to start school Nov 10
KNUST to re-open on Nov 8 KNUST to re-open on Nov 8
Government: Government adds form 3 students to free SHS programme Government Government adds form 3 students to free SHS programme
KNUST crisis: UTAG, TEWU reps added to interim council KNUST crisis: UTAG, TEWU reps added to interim council

Recommended Videos

TEWU members hit streets over council dissolution, VC removal TEWU members hit streets over council dissolution, VC removal
Breaking News: KNUST Vice-Chancellor 'asked to step aside’ Breaking News: KNUST Vice-Chancellor 'asked to step aside’
KNUST council dissolved KNUST council dissolved



Top Articles

1 Government Government adds form 3 students to free SHS programmebullet
2 5 things you should know about Kelvin Sah, KNUST SRC Presidentbullet
3 UEW saga: Supreme Court reinstates ex-V-C Avokebullet
4 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
5 KNUST to re-open on Nov 8bullet
6 10 photos and videos of KNUST demonstration you need to seebullet
7 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
8 9 things KNUST students will enjoy when they go back to...bullet
9 Free SHS Here's how to know your track for the SHS...bullet
10 KNUST Management tell their side of the demonstration...bullet

Student

KNUST interim council to determine fate of embattled Vice Chancellor
University vice chancellors stand by embattled KNUST VC
KNUST administrators declare indefinite strike over dissolution of governing council
KNUST converts all single-sex halls into mixed halls
KNUST lecturers declare indefinite strike
X
Advertisement