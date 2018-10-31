news

The management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has said that it will need about Gh¢1.7million to repair all the damage caused during the demonstration by the students.

According to the University Relations Officer (URO), Kwame Yeboah, who made this known, the estimated amount for the repair does not include items stolen during the riot.

He said that the amount was only for items destroyed during the demonstration.

The things estimated for include damage caused to buildings, vehicles that were vandalized and the replacement of the CCTV cameras that were destroyed.

The URO added that a committee would soon be constituted to look into the matter and determine the way forward.

However, he said management has started the process of replacing some of the items destroyed as it could not wait for the committee to finish its work before taking action.

He explained that they needed to do this so that the university reopens on time.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of KNUST, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected to visit the campus today [Wednesday] to see the extent of damage caused during the demonstration.