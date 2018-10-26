news

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has kicked against government’s decision to dissolve the University’s Governing Council.

In a statement, UTAG said the decision is tantamount to government interference and is in disregard to the University’s Act and Statutes.

“The Executive Committee of the University Teachers Association of Ghana is surprised, and, indeed disturbed by the dissolution of the University’s Governing Council by government in disregard to the Act and Statutes governing the University. It is obvious that this action by government is as a result of the current impasse on campus. UTAG is of the view that there are enough provisions and mechanisms enshrined in the Act and Statutes for the resolution of such issues,” sections of the statement read.

Government dissolved the KNUST Governing Council following a meeting between university management and other stakeholders on Thursday.

The meeting was necessitated after Monday’s wild protests which saw students ransack and destroy properties belonging to the school’s management.

Government has therefore decided to replace the Governing Council with a seven-member Interim Council, with the University also scheduled to reopen in 14 days following the suspension of all acridities on Tuesday.

The interim council, chaired by Paramount Chief of Bompata Traditional Area, Nana Effa Apenteng, has been given a three-month mandate to oversee the affairs of the University.

However, the local chapter of UTAG said it does “not believe that the action taken by government is the best way to resolve the issue as it frowns on the autonomy of the University and smacks of political interference”.

“UTAG-KNUST, therefore, wishes to state emphatically that it does not accept this interim arrangement by government and insist on government allowing the Act and Statutes of the University to work. Should the Government insist on going forward with its interim arrangement, UTAG will have no option, other than to advise itself with immediate effect,” the statement, signed by its president, Prof. Eric K. Forkuo, added.

Tensions have been mounting on the KNUST campus, with students accusing authorities of “oppression” and unwarranted “brutalities”.

On Monday, some students boycotted classes to stage a demonstration against the “brutalities” meted out to their colleagues by security personnel of the University.

However, what was meant to be a peaceful protest soon became messy, as students ransacked cars and other properties belonging to both teaching and non-teaching staff.

It took the efforts of the military and some Police officers to restore order.

Currently, a 6:00am to 6:00pm curfew has been imposed on the University campus following an indefinite closure of the school.