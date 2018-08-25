Pulse.com.gh logo
WAEC withholds results of 2,061 BECE candidates


Free SHS WAEC withholds results of 2,061 BECE candidates

A statement by WAEC announcing the release of provisional results of the candidates Friday evening said the results will either be released or cancelled pending investigations.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has withheld the results of 2,061 candidates who sat for the 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

READ MORE: WAEC releases 2018 BECE results

A statement by WAEC announcing the release of provisional results of the candidates Friday evening said the results will either be released or cancelled pending investigations. “The withheld results will either be released or cancelled as soon as the Council concludes its investigations," the statement said.

In addition, WAEC said a total of 134 candidates had their subject results cancelled for either bringing foreign materials or colluding or engaging in irregular activities during the exams.

The Council said the provisional results have been hosted online and candidates who so desire may access their results on the Council’s website.

READ MORE:  WAEC re-opens registration for private WASSCE candidates

A total of 509,827 candidates made of 263,91 males and 246,536 females sat for the examination. "This figure is higher than that of the previous year," according to WAEC.

