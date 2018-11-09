Pulse.com.gh logo
We'll be offering more scholarships to Ghanaians - Webster University

She also mentioned that the University has been offering scholarships to students from the United States to come and study in Ghana and that they are looking at extending that privilege to Ghanaians students.

Dr. Elizabeth Stroble, the President of Webster University, has said that Ghanaians will soon be benefiting from scholarships from the University.

She said plans are advanced to grant scholarships to brainy and needy Ghanaian students to study at any Webster University across the world.

Dr. Stroble made these remarks at the 14th public lecture of the University under the theme "The Importance of Global Education in the 21st Century" in Accra.

She said, "What we are exploring to day and yesterday with leadership in Ghana is how to create more scholarship funding to enable students from Ghana to study at Webster University either here in Ghana or in the United States of America."

Speaking on Webster's role in global education in the 21st century, she said: "Webster students are educated as global citizens benefit from a globally focused curriculum; from purposeful programs to enhance the mobility of faculty, staff, and students; and from their interactions with globally diverse communities on and off campus".

Also speaking at the forum, the Associate Director of Diversity and International Programs at Ashesi University, Ms Millicent Adjei, called on private universities to shape their curriculum to meet international standards.

She said students in the 21st century should be able to relate and function effectively in any global setting irrespective of where they had their education.

Webster University is an American University based in St. Louis, Missouri with international campuses in Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Ghana, Thailand, China and most recently Greece.

