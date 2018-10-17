news

Wisconsin International University College, Ghana is prepared to meet the increased demand for higher education stemming from the free SHS programme, the institution's Vice Chancellor has said.

Professor Obeng Mireku was speaking at Wisconsin's 16 Matriculation Ceremony on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at which over 1,000 students matriculated.

The Vice Chancellor announced that the institution had acquired a campus in Feyiase, Kumasi in anticipation of the spike in demand for university education in the next few years.

The campus is also expected to serve the northern part of Ghana and neighbouring countries to the north.

He assured the matriculants that the management, faculty and staff of Wisconsin would do all in their power to help them achieve their full potential.

Prof. Mireku said that was why the University had invested in state-of-the-art facilities for the Law, Nursing and Midwifery, Communications and Information Technology students.



"Throughout the course of your study, we will also provide numerous opportunities for you to develop your skills, expand your networks and prepare for employment, career advancement and entrepreneurship," he added.

Prof. Mireku reiterated the university’s mission, which was to develop world-class human resources equipped with the appropriate knowledge, skills and attitudes to meet national development needs and global challenges.

A total of 1,122 students made up of 420 males and 702 females, representing 37.43 and 62.57% respectively were matriculated to pursue various undergraduate programmes in Business Studies, I.T., Accounting, Economics, Development & Environmental Studies, Communications, Law, Nursing, Midwifery and Community Health Nursing.

King Hassan Mohammed, an alumnus (2011) who is a social entrepreneur and founder of The Coin Group urged the matriculants to make every little thing count. His social enterprise is based on the principle of saving coins, which add up to large amounts over time. Mr. Mohammed encouraged the matriculants to network during the course of their study in preparation to face the real world.

Yannick Nkodia, a BSc I.T. student from Congo, Brazzaville who learned English in just five months through the university’s English Proficiency Programme, wowed the audience with his fluent grasp of the language.

Speaking on behalf of matriculants, the first-year student praised the efforts of his tutors and the multi-cultural opportunities that Wisconsin offers. He went on to urge his colleagues to be the masters of their destiny. "Nothing is difficult if you have not at least tried," Yannick added.

The Matriculation Ceremony was attended by members of the University Council, faculty and staff, as well as families and friends of the matriculants.