Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

'Wisconsin University College poised to meet for higher education'


Wisconsin University College poised to meet for higher education - Vice Chancellor

Prof. Mireku said that was why the University had invested in state-of-the-art facilities for the Law, Nursing and Midwifery, Communications and Information Technology students.

  • Published:
Wisconsin University College graduands play

Wisconsin University College graduands

Wisconsin International University College, Ghana is prepared to meet the increased demand for higher education stemming from the free SHS programme, the institution's Vice Chancellor has said.

Professor Obeng Mireku was speaking at Wisconsin's 16 Matriculation Ceremony on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at which over 1,000 students matriculated.

The Vice Chancellor announced that the institution had acquired a campus in Feyiase, Kumasi in anticipation of the spike in demand for university education in the next few years.

The campus is also expected to serve the northern part of Ghana and neighbouring countries to the north.

READ MORE: Wisconsin offers I.T. skills training for SHS leavers

He assured the matriculants that the management, faculty and staff of Wisconsin would do all in their power to help them achieve their full potential.

Prof. Mireku said that was why the University had invested in state-of-the-art facilities for the Law, Nursing and Midwifery, Communications and Information Technology students.

"Throughout the course of your study, we will also provide numerous opportunities for you to develop your skills, expand your networks and prepare for employment, career advancement and entrepreneurship," he added.

Prof. Mireku reiterated the university’s mission, which was to develop world-class human resources equipped with the appropriate knowledge, skills and attitudes to meet national development needs and global challenges.

play

 

A total of 1,122 students made up of 420 males and 702 females, representing 37.43 and 62.57% respectively were matriculated to pursue various undergraduate programmes in Business Studies, I.T., Accounting, Economics, Development & Environmental Studies, Communications, Law, Nursing, Midwifery and Community Health Nursing.

King Hassan Mohammed, an alumnus (2011) who is a social entrepreneur and founder of The Coin Group urged the matriculants to make every little thing count. His social enterprise is based on the principle of saving coins, which add up to large amounts over time. Mr. Mohammed encouraged the matriculants to network during the course of their study in preparation to face the real world.

Yannick Nkodia, a BSc I.T. student from Congo, Brazzaville who learned English in just five months through the university’s English Proficiency Programme, wowed the audience with his fluent grasp of the language.

play

 

Speaking on behalf of matriculants, the first-year student praised the efforts of his tutors and the multi-cultural opportunities that Wisconsin offers. He went on to urge his colleagues to be the masters of their destiny. "Nothing is difficult if you have not at least tried," Yannick added.

READ MORE: Wisconsin University Graduands urged to conduct relevant research

The Matriculation Ceremony was attended by members of the University Council, faculty and staff, as well as families and friends of the matriculants.

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Balungu-Nabiisi School pupils learn on bare floor Balungu-Nabiisi School pupils learn on bare floor
GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students
Tempane students who 'shamed' president to get counselling Tempane students who 'shamed' president to get counselling
3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment 3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment
Honourary Titles: Stop abusing use of honourary titles – UG Vice Chancellor Honourary Titles Stop abusing use of honourary titles – UG Vice Chancellor
School Fees: Academic Fees are too high - Teacher Trainees lament School Fees Academic Fees are too high - Teacher Trainees lament

Recommended Videos

Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Local News: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Local News GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools
Local News: Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama Local News Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama



Top Articles

1 Teachers Licensure How to apply for teacher’s licensure examinationbullet
2 Tempane students who 'shamed' president to get counsellingbullet
3 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
4 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
5 3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolmentbullet
6 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in Ghana...bullet
7 School Fees Academic Fees are too high - Teacher Trainees lamentbullet
8 Free SHS Here's how to know your track for the SHS double...bullet
9 University of Development Studies UDS SRC organises ‘Sex...bullet
10 Sex for grades 3 UPSA lecturers fired for demanding...bullet

Related Articles

Wisconsin University Graduates urged to conduct relevant research
Media Scrutiny Use print to tackle fake news – NMC Executive Secretary
Top 5 most expensive universities Top 5 most expensive universities in Ghana in 2017
Education Wisconsin to run BSc Midwifery, Community Health Nursing programmes
Financial Burden Catholic University near collapse
Education Wisconsin University gets new Vice Chancellor; Prof. Obeng Mireku Vice-Chancellor
Education Wisconsin offers I.T. skills training for SHS leavers
Ghana Chamber of Telecom Mobile payments for services can cut corruption – Kwaku Sakyi-Addo
Press Release Wisconsin University wins African Universities Day Entrepreneurship Challenge
Wisconsin SCS Public Lecture Communication training must be flexible – Dr K. Boafo

Top Videos

1 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet

Student

Free SHS Stop making disparaging comments about Free SHS or face our wrath – NPP tells Mahama
Ghana Teacher Prize Social media users mock teachers over wrong spelling on Awards Day
In Ashanti Region GES interdicts 2 teachers over rape
Politics in SHS Tempane SHS headmaster suspended for allowing NDC campaign
X
Advertisement