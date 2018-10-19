Pulse.com.gh logo
Young female students create solar oven

The children are between the ages of 8 and 13. They explained that they invented the solar oven one month after their school tasked them to create something new.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Five young female students at the Abibifahodie Adesuabea have created a solar oven with a box to bake and heat foods.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, one of the students said: “the solar oven was basically made from a pizza box.”

“We wanted to do it because we thought that using coal to power things is harmful to the environment,” she added.

The children are between the ages of 8 and 13. They explained that they invented the solar oven one month after their school tasked them to create something new.

The students said some of the materials used include heavy-duty foil, thermometer, black construction paper, and clear plastic wrap, among others.

“The foil is used to reflect the sun rays into the pizza box, the plastic wrap is for insulation and the black construction paper absorbs the sun’s heat.”

“You can bake lots of foods like muffins and biscuit and reheat foods like spaghetti, pizza, and many others,” she added.

The girls stated that their invention just like any solar machine cannot function when there is no sunlight.

The students are therefore planning on improving the quality and durability of the products.

“We would like to make some changes to the oven because there is a slight problem with the insulation and also we would like to have a battery for it so that on rainy days the oven can still be used,” they said.

