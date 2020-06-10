The founder and presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Dag Heward-Mills and his wife have been married for more than 25 years and are celebrating their marriage anniversary.

The Evangelist and his wife keep inspiring us and make us believe in love again amid all the numerous breakups and divorce in the country.

As they celebrate their anniversary, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills took to his social media pages to thank God for seeing them through their journey as husband and wife.

He further showered praises on his wife for his undying love and support for him at all times.

He shares beautiful but rare photos of his wife and himself and captioned “Happy Anniversary @adelaidehmills. It feels like it was just yesterday that we got married. Thanks for being a good experience. You’re still the most beautiful woman on earth to me.”

Pulse.com.gh wishes the two a happy anniversary.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and wife

