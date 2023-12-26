10 things you should know about Afua Asantewaa, the Lady embarking on GWR sing-a-thon

Asantewaa's unique approach includes singing only Ghanaian songs throughout the event, adding a cultural touch to this musical journey.

Pulse Ghana

Here are 10 things you should know about Asantewaa, the lady with the aiming to etch her name in the Guinness World Records.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Former GMB Contestant: Asantewaa, known as the Sing-a-thon lady, proved her talent on the Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) stage, reaching the finals in both attempts.

2. Ex-Beauty Queen: Holding the title of Miss Tourism, Asantewaa showcased her elegance and charm in beauty pageants.

3. Innovative Awards Founder: As the brains behind the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards, she established a platform to honour influential women within the country.

4. Africa Outstanding Women Awards founder: Expanding her vision, Asantewaa founded the Africa Outstanding Women Awards, successfully bringing together influential figures across Africa.

5. Children's Pageant Pioneer: She pioneered Miss Kidi Ghana, Miss Kidi Africa, one of the consistent kids pageants in West Africa, advocating for the empowerment of the younger generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Teen Empowerment: The creator of Miss Teen Africa, Asantewaa continues to contribute to the growth and development of teenagers, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents.

7. Modeling: Through the Pose for Africa reality show, Asantewaa has changed the narrative in Ghana’s modelling industry, highlighting diverse talents and stories.

8. Event Planner: Known for her meticulous planning skills, Asantewaa dedicates months to building and executing her concepts and those of others.

9. Talent Groomer: Behind closed doors, Asantewaa personally grooms talents, contributing to the development and success of individuals within the entertainment industry.

10. Wife and a mother: As a wife and mother of three, Asantewaa showcases her ability to multitask and achieve with unwavering passion and commitment. Her journey is a testament to her dedication to shaping and elevating Ghana's entertainment landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT