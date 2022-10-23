11 Celebrities that are products of beauty pageants

In Ghana, a couple of known celebrities have passed through beauty pageants and have gone on to build a solid brand for themselves. Here are some notable Ghanaian celebrities who are products of beauty pageants;

YVONNE NELSON

Yvonne was a contestant in the 2005 Miss Ghana beauty pageant. Although she didn't win the crown she moved on to make a debut in acting in the movie ‘Princess Tyra’ and has gone ahead to shoot over 100 movies both locally and internationally. She currently runs her own movie production house called YN Productions, A daycare, and owns an island on the outskirts of Accra called YN island.

KAFUI DANKU

She is a notable name in the industry, Kafui is an actress, producer, wife, and mother known for her works in ‘4 play’, ‘Any Other Monday’, etc. She was a former contestant in the 2004 edition of the Miss Ghana Beauty pageant.

SANDRA ANKOBIAH

Sandra emerged second in the 2002 edition of the Miss Ghana beauty pageant. Over the years, she has built a brand around media and law.

The former Miss Ghana queen is a fashion, travel, and lifestyle enthusiast, touring the world and experiencing beauty.

DEBORAH VANESSA

Popularly known as the African Mermaid, Sister Debby has been in the music industry for a while now. She is known for her controversial song ‘kakalika love’ and was a former Miss Malaika contestant in 2005. She also doubles as a fashion designer.

BERLA MUNDI

She came in third in the 2010 edition of Miss Malaika. Since then, she has enjoyed an amazing media career. She started her career working at Gh One television as the host of a fashion show "Glitterati". She recently moved to join Media General.

The TV personality as doubles as an event host and brand ambassador for lots of notable brands in the country including, Absa Ghana, Lucozade, Samsung Ghana, etc.

AHUOFE PATRI

Born Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, the actress participated in the 2011 edition of Miss Malaika. She has enjoyed an amazing career as an actress for the past few years, notably making appearances alongside Kalybos in skits and movies.

ANITA AKUA AKUFFO

She participated in the Miss Malaika beauty pageant in 2014 and entered mainstream media shortly after. She started her media work with Gh One television and recently moved to Media General.

Anita also represents some big brands in the country as an ambassador, the likes of Vitamilk Ghana, Duffy's beauty, Ayeeko spice, Floral tissues, and others.

CAROLINE SAMPSON

She was part of the 2005 finalists for Miss Malaika. She has managed to build a solid brand around radio presenting, television presenting, acting, and also featuring in commercials. She serves as a brand ambassador for a number of reputable brands and is currently with Asaase Radio.

REGINA VAN HELVERT

She came out second in the 2012 edition of Miss Malaika. She later moved to the media scenes, hosting programs on GhOne television. She also doubles as an actress and entrepreneur.

ROSELYN ASHKAR

