25th TGM AWARDEES: Celebrating excellence and honoring the best in Ghanaian music

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) was a night to remember, held on a glittering Saturday evening at the Grand Arena in Accra.

This landmark event celebrated the best in Ghanaian music, bringing together artists, industry professionals, and fans for a night of recognition and entertainment.

Hosted by the charismatic Chris Attoh, who made a much-anticipated return to the TGMA stage, the ceremony was a blend of electrifying performances, heartfelt speeches, and surprise wins.

Here’s a rundown of the night’s major winners:

Best Gospel Song of the Year - Nacee (Aseda)

Best Hiplife Song of the Year - King Paluta ft Kuame Eugene

Best Male Vocal Performance - Kofi Karikari (Team Eternity)

Best Female Vocal Performance - Queendalyn

Best HipHop Song of the Year - Sarkodie (Otan)

International Collaboration of the Year - Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo (Manodzi)

Collaboration of the Year - KiDi ft Stonebwoy (Liquor)

Unsung Artist of the Year - Kofi Amewugah

Best Afro Pop Song of the Year - King Promise (Terminator)

Best Afrobeats Song of the Year - Olivetheboy (Goodsin)

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year - Kofi Kinaata (Efiekuma Love)

Best Music Video of the Year - Kuame Eugene ft Rotimi (Cryptocurrency)

Lifetime Achievement Award - Amakye Dede

Afrobeats/Afro Pop Artiste of the Year - King Promise

Best Highlife Song of the Year - Amerado Burner Kweku Ananse)

Best African Artiste - Davido

Producer of the Year - MoG Beatz

Best Gospel Artiste of the Year - Nacee

Best Highlife Artiste of the Year - Kuame Eugene

Songwriter of the Year - Stonebwoy (Manodzi)

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year - Stonebwoy

Best Hiplife/HopHop Artiste of the Year - Black Sherrif

Best Rap Performance - Strongman

Album/EP of the Year - Stonebwoy (5th Dimension)

Record of the Year - Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo (Manodzi)

Best New Artiste of the Year - King Paluta

Song of the Year - King Promise (Terminator)

Artiste of the Year - Stonebwoy

The night was punctuated by performances from some of Ghana's top artists, including a stunning opening act by King Promise, Efya, Kuame Eugene, Stonebwoy, and other top-tier arts.

The audience was treated to a mix of genres, showcasing the rich diversity of Ghanaian music.

The 25th TGMA was a celebration of current stars and a nod to the legends who have paved the way. The event highlighted the growth and evolution of Ghana's music industry, paying tribute to the talents that have brought it to its current heights.

