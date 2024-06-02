25th TGM AWARDEES: Celebrating excellence and honoring the best in Ghanaian music

This landmark event celebrated the best in Ghanaian music, bringing together artists, industry professionals, and fans for a night of recognition and entertainment.
The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) was a night to remember, held on a glittering Saturday evening at the Grand Arena in Accra.
Recommended articles
Hosted by the charismatic Chris Attoh, who made a much-anticipated return to the TGMA stage, the ceremony was a blend of electrifying performances, heartfelt speeches, and surprise wins.
Here’s a rundown of the night’s major winners:
Best Gospel Song of the Year - Nacee (Aseda)
Best Hiplife Song of the Year - King Paluta ft Kuame Eugene
Best Male Vocal Performance - Kofi Karikari (Team Eternity)
Best Female Vocal Performance - Queendalyn
Best HipHop Song of the Year - Sarkodie (Otan)
International Collaboration of the Year - Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo (Manodzi)
Collaboration of the Year - KiDi ft Stonebwoy (Liquor)
Unsung Artist of the Year - Kofi Amewugah
Best Afro Pop Song of the Year - King Promise (Terminator)
Best Afrobeats Song of the Year - Olivetheboy (Goodsin)
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year - Kofi Kinaata (Efiekuma Love)
Best Music Video of the Year - Kuame Eugene ft Rotimi (Cryptocurrency)
Lifetime Achievement Award - Amakye Dede
Afrobeats/Afro Pop Artiste of the Year - King Promise
Best Highlife Song of the Year - Amerado Burner Kweku Ananse)
Best African Artiste - Davido
Producer of the Year - MoG Beatz
Best Gospel Artiste of the Year - Nacee
Best Highlife Artiste of the Year - Kuame Eugene
Songwriter of the Year - Stonebwoy (Manodzi)
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year - Stonebwoy
Best Hiplife/HopHop Artiste of the Year - Black Sherrif
Best Rap Performance - Strongman
Album/EP of the Year - Stonebwoy (5th Dimension)
Record of the Year - Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo (Manodzi)
Best New Artiste of the Year - King Paluta
Song of the Year - King Promise (Terminator)
Artiste of the Year - Stonebwoy
The night was punctuated by performances from some of Ghana's top artists, including a stunning opening act by King Promise, Efya, Kuame Eugene, Stonebwoy, and other top-tier arts.
The audience was treated to a mix of genres, showcasing the rich diversity of Ghanaian music.
The 25th TGMA was a celebration of current stars and a nod to the legends who have paved the way. The event highlighted the growth and evolution of Ghana's music industry, paying tribute to the talents that have brought it to its current heights.