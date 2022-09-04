RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

42 suspects arrested at Stonebwoy's 'Ashaiman to the World concert'

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Police have arrested 42 suspects during the 'Ashaiman to the World concert' held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Saka Saka park in the Greater Accra Region.

Ghana Police Service
Ghana Police Service

The suspects who are being held for various offenses attacked some of the funs with toy guns, cutlasses, knives, scissors, and other offensive weapons at different locations towards the end of the concert.

Recommended articles

Items retrieved from them include 2 toy pistols, 10 mobile phones, 5 cutlasses, 5 jack knives, 3 pairs of scissors, 1 wig, and a tablet.

All the suspects will be taken through the due process of the law.

The Ashaiman to the World Concert is an event organized by Stonebwoy as a way of giving back to society.

Livingstone Etse Setekla Known in the music industry as Stonebwoy lived the greater part of his life in Ashaiman.

Ashaiman to the world concert
Ashaiman to the world concert Pulse Ghana

As a way of remembering his humble beginnings, he started the Ashaiman to the world concert which is organized every year at Ashaiman.

The concert, now in its 7th edition has earned recognition as one of the most popular and largest artist-led free music festivals in Africa that celebrates arts, culture, and music in his native town Ashaiman.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

BBNaija 7 weekly updates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

Da Hammer

'I was locked up in a room with no window for over 15 years' - Hammer on shunning music

Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo shames Ghanaian bloggers over 'fake news' as she praises Delay

Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty curses critics talking about how she flaunts her body (WATCH)