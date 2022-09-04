42 suspects arrested at Stonebwoy's 'Ashaiman to the World concert'

Items retrieved from them include 2 toy pistols, 10 mobile phones, 5 cutlasses, 5 jack knives, 3 pairs of scissors, 1 wig, and a tablet.

All the suspects will be taken through the due process of the law.

The Ashaiman to the World Concert is an event organized by Stonebwoy as a way of giving back to society.

Livingstone Etse Setekla Known in the music industry as Stonebwoy lived the greater part of his life in Ashaiman.

Pulse Ghana

As a way of remembering his humble beginnings, he started the Ashaiman to the world concert which is organized every year at Ashaiman.