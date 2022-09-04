The suspects who are being held for various offenses attacked some of the funs with toy guns, cutlasses, knives, scissors, and other offensive weapons at different locations towards the end of the concert.
42 suspects arrested at Stonebwoy's 'Ashaiman to the World concert'
The Police have arrested 42 suspects during the 'Ashaiman to the World concert' held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Saka Saka park in the Greater Accra Region.
Items retrieved from them include 2 toy pistols, 10 mobile phones, 5 cutlasses, 5 jack knives, 3 pairs of scissors, 1 wig, and a tablet.
All the suspects will be taken through the due process of the law.
The Ashaiman to the World Concert is an event organized by Stonebwoy as a way of giving back to society.
Livingstone Etse Setekla Known in the music industry as Stonebwoy lived the greater part of his life in Ashaiman.
As a way of remembering his humble beginnings, he started the Ashaiman to the world concert which is organized every year at Ashaiman.
The concert, now in its 7th edition has earned recognition as one of the most popular and largest artist-led free music festivals in Africa that celebrates arts, culture, and music in his native town Ashaiman.
