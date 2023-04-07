5 fun places to hangout this Easter

During this season lots of activities and fun hangout spots in the city and out-of-town get major choked with several events lined up.

Here are some exciting places to visit during the Easter break.

Kwahu

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

This is one of the most exciting places to be for one who is looking to get away from the pressure and stress of Accra to a more vibrant and lively atmosphere. Kwahu is exactly the place to be on Easter, located in the Eastern region with comforting weather, enjoy the serene mountains and paragliding activities.

Lots of activities to engage in the East during this period, from the variety of foods, drinks, and music to keep you up throughout the night.

Volta experience

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Enjoy the scenic beauty of the Volta region with its breathtaking landscape, amazing local delicacies, and cultures.

One of the coolest hangout spots in Easter away from the city.

Cape Coast

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has a peculiar way of celebrating Easter, join the street jam train in the central region serenaded with live band music. Patrons are treated to all kinds of music while dancing and partying away.

City Ballers

Pulse Ghana

For those looking to stay back in the city for a chilled and relaxing experience during the season, Accra has got all the major hangout spots to excite your Easter celebration.

From exotic restaurants and eateries, bars and street jams, clubs, and all-night events will have you in a fun mood all through this break.

ADVERTISEMENT

The explorers

Pulse Ghana

Looking to explore other regions and try new adventures, this is the best time to do so by visiting the Northern region and experiencing the serene firsthand nature's wildlife and animals.