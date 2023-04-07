Easter in Ghana is viewed as not just a holiday but as a festival, many travels far and near to catch all the exciting vibes and fun during this period, and others also use this period as a break from all the work hustle, and bustle to rejuvenate and energize themselves for the weeks ahead.
5 fun places to hangout this Easter
Easter is here again, this is a time many celebrate the death and resurrection of Christ. This season is marked as a public holiday in many parts of the world.
During this season lots of activities and fun hangout spots in the city and out-of-town get major choked with several events lined up.
Here are some exciting places to visit during the Easter break.
Kwahu
This is one of the most exciting places to be for one who is looking to get away from the pressure and stress of Accra to a more vibrant and lively atmosphere. Kwahu is exactly the place to be on Easter, located in the Eastern region with comforting weather, enjoy the serene mountains and paragliding activities.
Lots of activities to engage in the East during this period, from the variety of foods, drinks, and music to keep you up throughout the night.
Volta experience
Enjoy the scenic beauty of the Volta region with its breathtaking landscape, amazing local delicacies, and cultures.
One of the coolest hangout spots in Easter away from the city.
Cape Coast
Everyone has a peculiar way of celebrating Easter, join the street jam train in the central region serenaded with live band music. Patrons are treated to all kinds of music while dancing and partying away.
City Ballers
For those looking to stay back in the city for a chilled and relaxing experience during the season, Accra has got all the major hangout spots to excite your Easter celebration.
From exotic restaurants and eateries, bars and street jams, clubs, and all-night events will have you in a fun mood all through this break.
The explorers
Looking to explore other regions and try new adventures, this is the best time to do so by visiting the Northern region and experiencing the serene firsthand nature's wildlife and animals.
Enjoy walking through the park and driving a safari while appreciating mother nature and its beauty. A soothing and relaxing way of healing the soul.
