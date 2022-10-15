5 Ghanaian celebrity kids chalking great achievements

Here is a compilation of child celebrities who have chalked great achievements after gaining the spotlight.

Dj Switch

Dj Switch is one of the most talented kids to have come out of a talent hunt show "Talented Kids" she gained popularity after winning the show with her amazing disk jockey skills, confidence, and eloquence.

Dj Switch has since moved on to do amazing things. She traveled to the United States and kept soaring. She has racked up several achievements. In 2019, for Black History Month Jay-Z's Roc Nation recognized her talent and showcased her on their social media.

She was named one of the Top 100 Child Prodigies in 2020. She recently got admitted into Chaminade College Preparatory, a prestigious high school in the United States.

Nakeeyat

Nakeeyat Dramani is an end product of Talented Kids, winning edition ten of the show. Besides her talent as a poet which captivates everyone, she has grown beautifully into a confident young lady.

The young poet after gaining attention has further rode on to chalk lots of success, she's one of the most sought-after young poets in the country. she exudes great charisma and personality as a kid.

She currently co-hosts the talent hunt show "Talented Kids"

Abraham Attah

This brilliant young man is one of Ghana's favorite celebrity kids. He became a national sweetheart after featuring in the Netflix blockbuster Beast Of No Nation. He played the character "Agu" as one of the young soldiers and his acting skills captivated a lot of folks from home and abroad.

Abraham Attah after his shot into the limelight had the opportunity to relocate abroad and further his studies. He got admission into a college and has further enjoyed his career in film. He has been featured in the movie, Spiderman No Way Home. A huge achievement.

Calista Amoateng

The multi-talented Calista is the daughter of TV personality Stacy Amoateng and veteran musician Okyeame Quophi, a talent from the genes.

She is a talented young girl who is a model and a musician. She recently made Ghana proud when she won Miss Teen Tourism 2022, which took place in the Philippines. The gifted little girl beat multiple talented ladies from other countries to the Miss Teen Tourism crown.

Francisca Lamini

The young champ is one of the brilliant kids in the 2021 National Maths and Science Quiz. She garnered lots of fans and popularity with her brilliant display in the boys-dominated competition as being one of the first females to have made it that far in the competition after eight years.

She has made a lot of progress in her educational career after fascinating Ghanaians with her intellect at the 2021 NSMQ competition.