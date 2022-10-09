10 exciting reality shows that have produced top stars

Apart from the fun and entertainment, the audience is thrilled with, these talents are groomed to shape their craft for life and learn lessons to aid their journey to growth.

While some have climbed to the apex to enjoy celebrity status, others have fallen off quickly, and couldn't keep up with the task.

Over the years, there have been countless reality shows in Ghana, but only a few have made an impact by producing top-notch entertainers.

Here is a catalog of the most exciting shows that have uncovered talented people who shot to stardom.

STARS OF THE FUTURE

Charter House’s Stars Of The Future Reality Show is one of the biggest musical shows where raw talents were scouted, nurtured, and groomed obscurity artists into top-rated stars.

The show provided the opportunity for many untapped talents to realize their dreams of being musicians.

Jane Awindor, popularly known as Efya is arguably one of the biggest who was propelled by the show. You can rate her voice as the best, and you won’t be far from right.

she came 1st runner-up in the maiden edition and is undoubtedly one of the best female vocalists in the music industry.

She won the Best Female Vocal Performance category at the Ghana Music Awards in four successions, beginning in 2011.

Efya has equally scored and won other international awards, including the 2016 Nigerian Entertainment Awards African Female Artist of the Year (Non-Nigerian) and the 2016 African Muzik Magazine Awards Best Female West Africa.

In March 2021, she was among the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music by the 3Music Awards Women’s Brunch.

coming next to Efya is Ghanaian South African-born Adina Thembi, singer and songwriter.

She won the 2008 edition of the "Stars of the futures" shooting her into the limelight.

She has enjoyed an amazing ride in the music industry with bagged some accolades to her name, Adina picked up the Best Female Vocalist for two successive years and won it again in 2018 and Best Afropop Song of the Year awards at the 2017 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

She was also named among the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music by the 3Music Awards Women’s Brunch.

KASAHARI LEVELS

Kasahari Level was one of the spitting battlefields for emerging rappers put together by Adom FM over a decade ago. It showcased underground acts from different areas giving them the opportunity to appear weekly on the program to test their rap prowess against others.

The rap show has produced some of the most decorated rappers in Ghana, now crossing into the international music market.

Sarkodie is one of the names to be catapulted to stardom by the rap show. Today, Sarkodie is one of the biggest rap export in Ghana to dominate global headlines and was the first Ghanaian to scoop the BET Award for International Act Africa in 2012.

His contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for “Artiste of the Decade”.

VODAFONE ICON

Telecommunication giant Vodafone as the headline sponsor for this talent hunt dubbed Vodafone Icons was a music reality show that hunted for talents from neighborhoods and communities while grooming them to exhibit their abilities in 13-episode video production on television.

Noella Wiyaala a product in the 2012 mixed edition of the show, won it after the climax of the 13 weeks.

The afro-pop singer and songwriter sings in her native Sissala and Waale dialects, with a blend of the English language. she rose to fame after her hit single "Make me dance and Rock my body"

The lioness has gained broken borders and gained international popularity, performing on bigger stages and events.

She has picked up several awards including songwriter of The Year and Best Female Vocal Performance honors at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

NEXT MOVIE STAR

The Next Movie Star was a reality television series centered around discovering new talents in acting. The show was created in Nigeria by Sola Fajobi in 2004, and in 2016 it was extended and televised across other African countries.

Participants were usually camped together for weeks and groomed to become knowledgeable and skilled in their craft.

Some top-class names that have become established in the entertainment industry are the likes of Martha Ankomah and Lydia Forson (2007), Tonto Dike (2005), Uti Nwachukwu, Karen Igho, and Annie Idibia (2005) from Nigeria all have had a successful career in the field.

MTN HITMAKER

The music reality show hinges on discovering talents and grooming them to exhibit their music skills in writing, composure, and delivery on a stage.

Over the years, the show has churned out numerous talents like afro-pop singers Kidi and Kuami Eugene.

Kidi won edition four of the MTN Hitmaker competition in 2015, after which he was signed to Lynx Entertainment.

The reigning Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Kidi, came through the rank and file of the MTN Hitmaker reality show.

He won several awards both locally and internationally including a Platinum record in India after his song "Touch it" surpassed a million streams.

Affectionately known as the Sugar daddy, he has definitely tasted sweetness in the music industry.

Labelmate to Kidi, Kuami Eugene was an end product of MTN hitmaker.

He later got signed to Lynx Entertainment and made quite a name for himself with his genre of music.

been on an incredible journey, he has released several hit bangers that are still receiving massive airplay at home and abroad.

He has released hit after hit and remains the toast of many music lovers in Ghana and beyond.

In 2020, he won the ultimate award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards "Artiste of the Year"

MTN Hitmaker has also produced mainstream stars like Mr. Drew and Freda Rhymes, among others.

GHANA'S MOST BEAUTIFUL

The show has transformed the meaning of beauty pageants in Ghana.

It is the first pageantry in Ghana to focus on the diverse Ghanaian tradition, paying attention to decency, beauty with brains, and purpose while upholding the rich Ghanaian culture.

Over the years, traditional leaders have joined to give this show the prominence it deserves.

The show has provided opportunities to both winners and participants to take on developmental projects within their communities.

The pageant has produced notable stars like Baciara Abigail Bentil, the ultimate crown winner in 2014. she has further risen to become a philanthropist, a brand influencer, and a Miss Africa country director.

Emefa Adeti, currently a television host of MX24 TV morning show, Esi, Ama, Abena, and Naa Dedei among other names.

TALENTED KIDS

This show has fast become a household name due to the focus and positive outcome of the show since it started in 2010.

The show, which grooms young talents in the country, has produced many globally recognized young talents.

The show produced one of Ghana’s best and youngest disc jockeys, Erica Tandoh, popularly known as Dj Switch.

She emerged as the winner of the 2017 competition and was acknowledged by American rapper Jay-Z’s Rock Nation entertainment.

The young talent has had the opportunity to open the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s annual Goalkeeper’s event in New York City in 2018.

Other young talents that have equally enjoyed stardom through this platform include, Nakeeyat, Awal, Tutulapato, and others.

NESCAFE AFRICAN REVOLUTION

This show was put together by one of the biggest promoting companies, STB McCann, and organized by Top Dogg.

It was a local and sub-regional experience that discovered, celebrated, and rewarded young and fresh African musical talents.

Over 5,000 young people from Central and West Africa showcased their talent for a chance to win a spot in the television show.

The show produced notable stars such as PRAYE, and RANA, among others.

Praye won the Ultimate Award at the 2005 Nescafe African Revolution.

MISS MALAIKA

Miss Malaika is a beauty reality pageant focusing on grooming and nurturing young ladies into confident and outstanding personalities in society by giving them the platform to be seen, and showcase their talents. Content produced by Charter House and first aired in Ghana in 2003 has unearthed talented beauties such as Berla Mundi, Anita Akua Akufo, Caroline Sampson, and Mariam Owusu-Poku among other names.

Placing the second runner-up in the 2010 edition of Miss Malaika, giving her enough exposure to the industry. Her career in media took off after she joined GhOne Tv as host of the fashion and lifestyle show "Glitterati" before making a big move to join Media General.

Berla Mundi currently co-hosts the "New day show" on TV3 and "The Day Show". she also doubles as an event host.

She has enjoyed several beautiful moments in her career and won many awards. In 2017, she won the Best Female Events MC at the Ghana Events Awards, TV Female Entertainment Show Host of the year at the RTP Awards in 2018, Favorite TV Presenter at the Peoples Choice Celebrity Awards in 2017, Media Personality of the Year at the Glitz Style Awards in 2018.

Today, Berla is arguably one of the sought-after TV presenters and event hosts in Ghana.

She recently joined the Global Citizen family as host of the music festival, definitely, she'll book that as one of the greatest highlights in her career.

MENTOR

Tv3 mentor was a music talent hunt that unearthed underground singers and rappers, with the focus of grooming and nurturing participants into top-rated stars.

The show was a thirteen weeks show which camped contestants in a house taking them through a series of vigorous voice training, song selection, image branding, and other self-improving tasks.

