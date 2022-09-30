ABC TV host Robin Roberts explores Ghana on "Good morning America" show

One of the popular names that showed up and represented is American TV presenter Robin Roberts of the "Good Morning America" show, as part of her visit to Ghana to experience music and arts also toured the city to see and feel the beauty of nature Ghana.

On Thursday, Good Morning America filmed a segment of its show from Ghana with co-anchor Robin Roberts and Black Panther actress Danai Gurira.

The long-time GMA anchor hosted the show from the rooftop of the iconic Villagio building at the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout.

Robin Roberts highlights Ghana’s potential as a country that welcomes African Americans in the diaspora.

She spoke to a few African Americans that have relocated back home to Ghana.

Robin Roberts explored some Ghanaian foods and fashion with a spotlight on Kente and how fashion brands in the country are incorporating their heritage into their works on the show alongside "Black Panther" star Danai Gurira.