'The pressure is getting worser' - Adisco trolled for reducing points in ongoing #NSMQ2022

Three of Ghana's heavyweight High Schools, Presec Legon, Adisadel College and the current defending champions Prempeh College have made it to the finals this year.

At the end of the 1st round, Prempeh College took the lead with 16 points. Presec Legon scored 15 points and Adisadel College gathered 14 points.

Tension has risen at the end of the second round as Prempeh College and Presec Legon have now scored the same points. Both schools have a total of 21 points so far whilst Adisadel college lags behind with 13 points after losing a point in this round.