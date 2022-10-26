The final of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ) is currently ongoing at the Great Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.
'The pressure is getting worser' - Adisco trolled for reducing points in ongoing #NSMQ2022
Adisadel College appears to be heading backwards in the ongoing National Science and Maths Quiz.
Read Also
Three of Ghana's heavyweight High Schools, Presec Legon, Adisadel College and the current defending champions Prempeh College have made it to the finals this year.
At the end of the 1st round, Prempeh College took the lead with 16 points. Presec Legon scored 15 points and Adisadel College gathered 14 points.
Tension has risen at the end of the second round as Prempeh College and Presec Legon have now scored the same points. Both schools have a total of 21 points so far whilst Adisadel college lags behind with 13 points after losing a point in this round.
Social media users have since been trolling the Central Region-based school for reducing points. Check out some of the tweets below.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh