RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

'The pressure is getting worser' - Adisco trolled for reducing points in ongoing #NSMQ2022

Selorm Tali

Adisadel College appears to be heading backwards in the ongoing National Science and Maths Quiz.

'The pressure is getting worser' - Adisco trolled for reducing points in ongoing #NSMQ2022
'The pressure is getting worser' - Adisco trolled for reducing points in ongoing #NSMQ2022

The final of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ) is currently ongoing at the Great Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

Read Also

Three of Ghana's heavyweight High Schools, Presec Legon, Adisadel College and the current defending champions Prempeh College have made it to the finals this year.

At the end of the 1st round, Prempeh College took the lead with 16 points. Presec Legon scored 15 points and Adisadel College gathered 14 points.

Tension has risen at the end of the second round as Prempeh College and Presec Legon have now scored the same points. Both schools have a total of 21 points so far whilst Adisadel college lags behind with 13 points after losing a point in this round.

Social media users have since been trolling the Central Region-based school for reducing points. Check out some of the tweets below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Celebs in Pageant

11 Celebrities that are products of beauty pageants

Lasisi Elenu welcomes daughter [Instagram]

Comedian Lasisi Elenu and wife welcome first child

Will and Jada have seen it all in over twenty years of their marriage [Credit: CNN]

'It's fun to watch them' - Jada reveals she allows Will Smith to go on trips with his ex

Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian