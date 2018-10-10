Pulse.com.gh logo
Akumaa congratulates Sarkodie for beautiful diss song


Diss Song Akumaa Mama Zimbi congratulates Sarkodie for putting Shatta Wale 'in his place'

The media personality couldn’t hide her love for Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Multiple award winning rapper Sarkodie has released arguably the best diss song in the country. The rap song titled, ‘Advice’ is a direct response to dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale on a media tour ahead of his album release sent out a host of jabs at other musicians in the country.The rapper has finally responded to all the jabs from fellow musician Shatta Wale with a hot new diss freestyle.

READ ALSO: Stop the bragging chill, your bank account can’t buy one tear rubber Vogue – Sarkodie shades Shatta

The song within the short period got the attention of many Ghanaians and celebrities who applauded him for his beautiful rebuttal. Amongst these celebrities was ace radio and TV host who also commended the rapper for a good job done with his rap dis song.

play

Other celebrities like Edem, Bisa Kdei, Yaa Pono, Trigmatic and more also loved the vibe from Sarkodie’s Shatta Wale diss song.

play
