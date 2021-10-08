All is set for Pulse Influencer Awards 2021 tomorrow

In Ghana, the awards day event will start at 2pm at the Pulse Ghana Office in East Legon, Accra.

In all, over 23 awards will be given out to deserving winners after a very rigorous process. The Pulse Influencer Awards kicked off with a round of open nominations from the community, after which the list of nominated influencers were screened by the Jury, after which nominees were selected based on the criteria for each category. The nominees proceeded through two rounds of voting, before the final winners were determined.

The Competition was open to all influencers in the participating countries who met the Nomination Guidelines.

Pulse Influencer Awards are put into three broad categories - Industry Category, Channel Category and Pan-African Category.

There are about 15 sub-categories under the Industry Category, six sub-categories under the Channel Category and four sub-categories under the Pan-African Category.

The Pulse Influencer Awards is expected to generate vast interest, engagement and reach across social media in all the participating countries.