Apologize to Pizzaman - Bullgod goes hard on Abeiku Santana

Pizzaman had got some staff arrested and convicted for 5 years for stealing chicken and food

Speaking to the above development, Abeiku Santana condemns Pizzaman for dishing out such harsh punishment to the culprit, adding that the act by Pizzaman was extreme.

In a discussion on UTV Showbiz, Bullhaus entertainment boss Bullgod is displeased with the ace broadcaster's comment hence calling him out to render an apology to Pizzaman

"My comment on the Pizzaman saga was my thought, and I think the judgment meted out to the culprit was quite extreme, however, I don't condone any criminal act.

I think the punishment is too harsh, looking at the cost gov't will incur just for convicting such menial offenses, my comment was harmless and not to condemn Pizzaman but to draw attention to such extreme punishments meted out to menial offenses that congest our prisons but rather use these culprits of little crimes for communal activities".