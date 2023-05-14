Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Apologize to Pizzaman - Bullgod goes hard on Abeiku Santana

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Talent manager and entertainment pundit, Bullgod has hit hard at OAP and broadcaster Abeiku Aggrey Santana over his sentimental comment about Pizzaman.

Bullgod X Abeiku
Bullgod X Abeiku

The latter had in a video lashed out at Pizzaman for having jailed an alleged chicken thief

Recommended articles

Pizzaman had got some staff arrested and convicted for 5 years for stealing chicken and food

Speaking to the above development, Abeiku Santana condemns Pizzaman for dishing out such harsh punishment to the culprit, adding that the act by Pizzaman was extreme.

In a discussion on UTV Showbiz, Bullhaus entertainment boss Bullgod is displeased with the ace broadcaster's comment hence calling him out to render an apology to Pizzaman

ADVERTISEMENT

"My comment on the Pizzaman saga was my thought, and I think the judgment meted out to the culprit was quite extreme, however, I don't condone any criminal act.

I think the punishment is too harsh, looking at the cost gov't will incur just for convicting such menial offenses, my comment was harmless and not to condemn Pizzaman but to draw attention to such extreme punishments meted out to menial offenses that congest our prisons but rather use these culprits of little crimes for communal activities".

"I will not apologize to Pizzaman today, not tomorrow, and not forever", he added

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Yaw Dabo

How old are you? - Spanish Journalist shockingly asks Yaw Dabo in viral video (WATCH)

Father Benard helped me through life after a broken heart- Lady behind popular audio speaks

'Father Benard was my support system'- Lady behind viral audio speaks (WATCH)

Nana Ama McBrown

I’ll never ask my ex for any kind of help; my husband is capable - Nana Ama McBrown