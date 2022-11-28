RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

'Ati Zigi is better than De Gea' - Fans praise Black Stars keeper for sterling performance

Selorm Tali

The Black Stars of Ghana has defeated South Korea in their second group match by 3-2 in a very competitive World Cup thriller.

De Gea and Ati Zigi
Ghanaians have since been praising the footballers that put on a masterclass show to make the country proud. Among the star players of the day is Ati Zigi, the goal keeper for the National team, who made crucial saves during the game.

After 90 minutes, the 25-year-old who plays for Swiss professional football club, FC St, made 27 touches, 4 crucial saves and 5 recoveries in the just ended.

Ati Zigi
Heaping praise on the Zigi, some fans suggest he is better than Manchester United keeper, David de Gea. "Ati Zigi is better than De Gea but Manchester United fans will argue," a Twitter user, @__Sharyf said.

"Massive and impressive performance from Ati Zigi really kept us in the game," another tweep added.

According to Ghanaian Entertainement journalist, Olele Salvador, "Ati Zigi, the stone that the builders rejected became the cheif cornerstone today! Thank you for your service!". TV presenter also commenting on Zigi's performance said "someone should drop Ati Zigi’s photo here".

See more tweets below for what Ghanaians have been saying about Ati Zigi.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
