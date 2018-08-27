news

A horrifying incident closed out the On the Run concert (OTR 2) by Beyoncé and Jay-Z show in Atlanta on Saturday night.

The ongoing tour by Beyoncé and Jay-Z played its 33rd date over the weekend, 25th August 2018 Saturday night in Atlanta, per but the show ended with a bizarre incident when a man rushed unto the stage to attack the music duo.

READ ALSO:Beyoncé is worth $355 million — see how she spends it on lavish mansions, yachting vacations, and a private jet for Jay-Z

The seemingly crazed fan who attacked the iconic music superstars has not been identified but from to the video on social media platforms shows that the disturbing scene was was controlled mostly by some of their male backup dancers and later joined by the security.

Whether the attacker on stage in Atlanta had any of that on his or her mind Saturday is not yet known.

The God news is, Beyoncé spokeswoman , Yvette Noel-Schure said the singer and Jay-Z are fine as the suspect is treated for minor injuries.