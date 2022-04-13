In a letter sighted by pulse.com.gh, and dated April 8, 2022, lawyers of the fast-rising artiste informed Shadrach, who is also known as Snap, about Black Sherif’s decision to terminate the contract he signed with him last year.
Black Sherif ends contract with former financier who sued him
Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, has ended his contract with his ex-financier, Shadrach Agyei Owusu.
“We have our Client’s instructions to confirm our Client’s acceptance of the termination of the Agreement following discussions between you and our Client.”
According to the letter, Black Sherif appointed Snap as his manager on August 18, 2021.
His lawyers wrote that he is “no longer bound by the Agreement” he signed with Snap.
This comes after news broke that Snap had sued the artiste at an Accra High Court on April 11, 2022.
In the suit filed by Snap, he alleged that Black Sherif had deserted him to sign a distribution deal with EMPIRE Distribution, Records and Publishing Inc., an American distribution company and record label without his consent.
Snap wants the court to prevent Black Sherif from performing at events that he has not given consent to. In addition, he has requested the court to order all funds accrued from the artiste’s online streams to be preserved.
Shadrach also wants a receiver to be taking the proceeds of all funds that will be accrued from any activity that Black Sherif engages in.
It is expected that the court will hear the case on Monday, May 9, 2022 as Black Sherif and his lawyers are yet to file a response to the suit. They have 18 days to do that.
Reacting to the case against the artiste, the CEO of 3Music Networks, Sadiq Abubakar Abdulai, indicated that he is doubtful the court will grant the reliefs that prevents Black Sherif from performing at events.
“The artiste’s way of life is continuous recording and to perform, so it would become a human rights issue if any court would stop him from living his way of life, which would be to record and perform,” he pointed out.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh