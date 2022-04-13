Black Sherif ends contract with former financier who sued him

“We have our Client’s instructions to confirm our Client’s acceptance of the termination of the Agreement following discussions between you and our Client.”

According to the letter, Black Sherif appointed Snap as his manager on August 18, 2021.

His lawyers wrote that he is “no longer bound by the Agreement” he signed with Snap.

This comes after news broke that Snap had sued the artiste at an Accra High Court on April 11, 2022.

In the suit filed by Snap, he alleged that Black Sherif had deserted him to sign a distribution deal with EMPIRE Distribution, Records and Publishing Inc., an American distribution company and record label without his consent.

Snap wants the court to prevent Black Sherif from performing at events that he has not given consent to. In addition, he has requested the court to order all funds accrued from the artiste’s online streams to be preserved.

Shadrach also wants a receiver to be taking the proceeds of all funds that will be accrued from any activity that Black Sherif engages in.

It is expected that the court will hear the case on Monday, May 9, 2022 as Black Sherif and his lawyers are yet to file a response to the suit. They have 18 days to do that.

Reacting to the case against the artiste, the CEO of 3Music Networks, Sadiq Abubakar Abdulai, indicated that he is doubtful the court will grant the reliefs that prevents Black Sherif from performing at events.