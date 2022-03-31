Black Sherif showed a glimpse of his future at 3Music Awards' darkest but illuminating night

He is Seriously Adamant to Dominate!

SAD but frighteningly ambitious – a trait lacking on the African continent. And what he needs is our unwavering support.

It takes tremendous self believe for a 20-year-old born in Ghana, a country where confidence is mostly confused with arrogance, to open a nationally anticipated music awards show.

Blacko held his own on that stage. If his performance is watched more closely, the passion with which he sang his newly released song, Kweku The Traveler, rushed from his guts, into his face and exploded into the microphone.

Even as the stage, built with the celebrated rap icon Sarkodie in mind opened up with focused showers on Blacko, his anticipation of the “rain” showed how ready he is to embrace a bright future that awaits him.

However, even before the glitch from the microphone that attempted to blot his blossoming flower is mentioned, his first acceptance speech will not only shoot hope but determination in the veins of every person who has nurtured a dream in his or her heart for years but has not garnered the courage to take the first step.

He said, "this award is not for only me; it's for every kid with a dream. This is my first award in Ghana. Two years ago, I was at KUMACA (Kumasi Academy SHS) playing beats on my desk and singing but right now look at me. You can be like me."

Blacko’s team, led by one Aubrey, pushed for him to take the first step and he turned it into a spring board.

After collaborations with Nigeria’s Burna Boy, UK’s Darkoo and Amerado among others at this young age, he has to just put his feet on the accelerator paddle and his eyes set on the windscreen of his career, only looking to the side mirror for reflection.

On the matter of reflections, the people who gave Blacko the opportunity to exhibit his amazing talent must sit and deliberate about their tremendous zeal to pull that show off even as the moon clearly had the intention of not removing itself from the sun’s rays that night.

But it did and that’s what matters.

The drip carpet, screaming to be caressed with its appealing colours, must be etched in time, only to be replicated more gloriously. It watered our tongues and we pined for more – only for us to be slapped by a delay they may be diabolic.

Listening to Baba Sadiq in an interview with Abeiku Santana, he has clearly chosen to be positive in the face of road blocks that shouldn’t be in his way at all; from the unfortunate breakdown of the programme’s OB van to the removal of a cable from the mixer which hampered our experience of the show.

His perspective is refreshing it also made me recall an advice of a sub-chief in my hometown. He said, as you are thinking of good, you think of bad also.

Ghana cannot let an enterprise such as the 3Music Awards be dogged by avoidable happenings, which could weaken the fast-rising brand. But the reputation of this brand, that can and must break frontiers, is largely in the hands of the people who are in charge of it. They must understand that to pray is to wish but to be pragmatic is divine.

As such, next year’s event must surpass the unprecedented assemblage of talents that we witnessed at the event; 5 different stages, 270-man crew, 19 individual talents, 42 choristers (12 for Blacko & 30 for gospel bloc), 30 dancers, two bands, 1200 live guests. Superb!

Anyone with foresight doesn’t need a prophet to tell of the blinding light being shown by the organizers of the 3Music Awards scheme.

They may have “unfinished business” with some of the country’s biggest artistes, but the overwhelming absence of most of our influential musicians at the show, that was put together to celebrate their work, doesn’t depict their commitment to Ghana’s music industry. Whatever the unfinished business may be, it is doubtful that our top artistes couldn’t have made it to the event. It leaves one to assume whether their actions were willful.