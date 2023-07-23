Black Sherif's arrest saga could deter future investments into the industry - Baba Sadiq

He believes such incidents affect the investments that flow into the industry deterring stakeholders from playing a role.

"My initial reaction was the police involvement in this, I don't side with how things play out in the public. I have always been making the point that such incidents could affect the investment flow in the industry"

"I'm a big advocate for investment for industry, I always say when people who have money available for the industry come into the country, I do say we should find a way to encourage them through our actions and activities"

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our industry is lacking a whole lot of investment, if our stories and narratives were a bit different or positive we could be making a great impact. anything that disconnects between the talent community and business community that creates such negative incidents can be avoided.