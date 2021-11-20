'Betrayed' Bridget Otoo warns GHOne not to air her episodes of Next TV Star

It is unclear what necessitated the directive from Bridget, but rumour has it that she is not happy about how the production team handles issues relating to communications. She also expressed surprise how she did not know about the latest development with Journalist Albert and only had to find out on social media.

“I believe reformation and reconciliation takes tiime… Since I have to find out everything on Twitter; here we go; @GHOneTV I would to kindly ask that you do not air any of the episodes of me on #TheNextTVStar Please edit all my episodes out.@thenanaaba ensure this is done,” she tweeted.

Bridget Otoo also suggested she was "still hurting" from the issue involving Albert and did not want to support rewarding bullies since it would send a wrong signal to others.

The tweet no longer appears on the broadcaster’s page but below are screenshots taken after it was posted on Friday , November 19, 2021.

Checkout screenshot of Bridget's tweet;