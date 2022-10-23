Cedi depreciation: 'Did we die and wake up in hell?' - Efia Odo asks

Many Ghanaians took to social media to vent their frustrations with some Ghanaian celebrities joining the list of concerned citizens who have lashed out at the government for the current economic hardships. They also expressed concern for citizens who earn little and have to spend more.
The recent depreciation in the local Ghanaian currency has sent many Ghanaians into panic and concern. With $1 selling for over GH¢14, with a 6% depreciation in the last three days, many Ghanaians have lost hope of a bright future in Ghana.
Actress and socialite Efia Odo has also lamented the rate at which the Ghanaian cedis is being whipped by the American dollar.
The actress took to her social media to vent and posed a rhetorical question
"$1 = 13GHS. Did we die and wake up in hell?", she asked
She joins the likes of Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, and Prince David Osei who have called out the government over the economic adversity.
Actor Prince David Osei has also threatened to protest amid calls for the leaders to fix the economic crisis, including ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah in an open letter to the government calling for the resignation of finance minister, Ken Ofori Attah.
Meanwhile, the economy is facing major economic blows that have been characterized by hastened inflation, severe hike in food prices, and a high cost of living.
The government is however seeking to reach a monetary bailout with the IMF for economic support.
