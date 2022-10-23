Cedi depreciation: 'Did we die and wake up in hell?' - Efia Odo asks

Actress and socialite Efia Odo has also lamented the rate at which the Ghanaian cedis is being whipped by the American dollar.

The actress took to her social media to vent and posed a rhetorical question

"$1 = 13GHS. Did we die and wake up in hell?", she asked

She joins the likes of Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, and Prince David Osei who have called out the government over the economic adversity.

Actor Prince David Osei has also threatened to protest amid calls for the leaders to fix the economic crisis, including ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah in an open letter to the government calling for the resignation of finance minister, Ken Ofori Attah.

Meanwhile, the economy is facing major economic blows that have been characterized by hastened inflation, severe hike in food prices, and a high cost of living.