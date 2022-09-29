Celebrities with the most brand endorsements

Celebrities all over the world have huge influences on people. Their influence is often tapped by business entities to partner and achieve set goals.

These partnerships are often expensive depending on the brands involved. From paying for image rights to voice, and video endorsements, brand ambassadorial roles come in several forms.

Talking of Cristian Ronaldo, Messi, Michael Jackson, and several other stars around the world, Ghana is no different from this phenomenon.

In this very article, we look at some celebrities in Ghana with the most endorsement deals.

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown is a household name and is undoubtedly the queen of adverts in Ghana. She is an actress and a TV presenter. the good sort after Tv personality has partnered with lots of big brands in the country inking her name as one the celebrities with most endorsements.

Her good looks and endearing persona make her an ideal brand ambassador. Brands like Tasty Tom, Hisense Electronics, Softcare, Royal Drinks, UMB Speed App, Roma Insecticide, MiLife Insurance, Mcberry biscuits, Daffy's, and many more have all been associated with the actress.

Mikki Osei Berko

Known for his bubbly and comic personality, Mikki Osei Berko affectionately called DadaBoat is also a king of commercials in Ghana. His creativity and ability to project products and services through his comic character are amazing.

His style and his charisma make him a good sort after in the industry too. Currently, he is partnered with Heaven Insecticide Spray and Coil, Club Beer, MTN, Kabfam Electronics, and others.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie is one of the giant names in the industry and is a top pick when brands come looking for ambassadors. over two decades, she has consistently been used to selling everything from food products to beauty items, to services, and many more.

Her endorsements include Omolewa Cosmetics, Adonko Hand Sanitizer, UB Hair Relaxer, Ghandour Cosmetics, IPMC, Glo, Reggy True Vine, Orca Decor, SussanChannel beauty, Gino, Kleesoft, Perla mineral water, and many more

Akrobeto

Loved by many for his hilarious persona, Akrobeto is an actor, comedian, and TV presenter whose ability to intersperse English with Twi funnily is amazing. the actor has gradually in time built a brand for himself that attracts other brands that seem to share similar qualities.

Akrobeto has these partnerships under his belt, This Way Chocolate Drinks, End Point Homeopathic Clinic, Dr. Caesar Lina Tea, HD Plus, Vodafone, and Delux paint.

Lilwin

Kwadwo Nkansah, known in showbiz as Lilwin is undoubtedly a talented actor and musician in Ghana.

The Kumawood actor has over the years become a favorite of many Ghanaians, his comic character finds him attractive to brands who have partnered with the actor to achieve a common goal. he is worked with brands like MTN, No8 Snacks, Bel Malt, Mcberry biscuit, and EbetGH.