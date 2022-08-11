10 failed celebrity relationships that broke hearts

Though it's beautiful to see two stars shine together, it gets to a point where their lights dim or quench in a way that breaks the heart of their fans. Some of these memorable celebrity breakups include the Kimye split and the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separation.

On this note, here are ten failed Ghanaian celebrity relationships that a of lot fans wish they are still together but they know what is best for themselves, hence, they have gone their separate ways and moving on in life.

1. Amandzeba Nat Brew and Akosua Agyapong

Amandzeba Nat Brew and Akosua Agyapong Pulse Ghana

The two Ghanaian music icons once found love and tied to become a family with children. Sadly after fifteen years of marriage, they divorced. The High Life legend speaking about his failed relationship said "if you are going to look at it objectively, I think especially for the women, she is actually very sentimental and very emotional about the little things that we don't give too much care to. For instance, if I should travel to the United States for just ten days and I'm not able to call back home that's an issue".

But according to Akosua Agyapong, “we were married for over 10 years and had four children and you think I would easily call for a divorce because I didn’t hear from him in 10 days? Then it means I am a mean person. Even though I haven’t regretted leaving him I would only say the marriage didn’t go well for us,”

2. Confidence Haugen and Edem

Confidence Haugen and Edem Pulse Ghana

The entrepreneur and media personality was once a girlfriend to rapper Edem. The pair were one of the hottest showbiz couples then but it ended in tears for them. Speaking about the split, the 'Over' rapper accused the media of breaking his relationship.

The lovers have moved on. Edem is now married to Stacey Osekere. If you are looking for one of the popular lovers in Ghana who speak publicly about their sexual life, then you can't go past the Ghanaian rapper and his wife.

Edem and wife, Stacey Hotor welcome new child Pulse Ghana

The two have been married for over six years now and according to his wife, it has been "6 years of nonstop orgasm". They have 3 children together after welcoming a lockdown baby.

3. Nana Ama McBrown and Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

The rapper and actress were one of the cutest celebrity couples. They were loved and fans hoped they marry but they didn't. In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, Okyeame Kwame said their relationship was unsuccessful because Nana Ama McBrown had a lot of things going on for her.

According to him, their age difference was a challenge, as Nana Ama McBrown was 2 years older than he was. The rapper is now married to Annica Nsiah Appau and are they blessed with two children.

4. Nadia Buari and Michael Essien

Michael Essien and Nadia Buari Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian actress and footballer were the hottest couple in Ghana. They dated within the peak period of Michael Essien's career, they were spotted at events together and more.

However, the lovers couldn't take their love to the alter as many of their fans wished. They broke up and have been living their separate lives. They broke up in 2009. Both ex-lovers are now married to different partners with children.

5. Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite

ece-auto-gen

Chris and Damilo were iconic showbiz couples in Africa. The two co-featured in a series together and later became an item. They got engaged in August 2014 and tied the knot at a private ceremony in February 2015.

The filmmaker and Nollywood were believed to have one of the most beautiful celebrity marriages until 2019 when they sadly announced their divorce. Their separation broke the heart of their fans because they served some of the best couple goals we have seen.

The ex-lovers have a son together. Chris moved on to marry another woman who was shot dead in the U.S.

6. Nadia Buari and Jim Iyke

ece-auto-gen

Jim and Iyke gave us a perfect Romeo and Juliet content in African showbiz but it ended in tears for us because their relationship ended.

In 2013, the Ghanaian actress and Nigerian actress flooded our timelines with lovey-dovey content. The two had a reality show that documented their times together. With that, fans fell in love with the couple.

Sadly, the couples fell out of love later and separated. It's unclear what caused their split but according to Jim Iyke in the video above, they are still on good talking terms.

7. Juliet Ibrahim and Safo Kantanka Jnr.

Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo Jnr Pulse Ghana

The lovers are one of the celebrity couples that got married but divorced. The son of Ghanaian millionaire and engineer, Safo Kantanka, married Juliet in 2010 and after four years of being together, their marriage came to an end in 2014.

The screen goddess while speaking about what caused their divorce, disclosed that they were young when they married and didn’t consider their backgrounds before tying the knot. "I was 24 years old when we decided to be together so we were very young people," she said.

ece-auto-gen

Juliet Ibrahim and ex-husband, Safo Katanka Jnr Pulse Ghana

The ex-lovers have a son together which they co-parent amicably, though Safo Kantanka Jnr has moved on to marry another woman.

8. Afriyie Acquah and Amanda Owusu Acquah

ece-auto-gen

When it comes to head-turning couples, Afriyie Acquah and Amanda Acquah were the best items. They know how to get you looking at them and talking about them whenever they want to.

They made love beautiful and it ended in tears as their marriage was hit with scandals. In leaked audios, Amandy reportedly described the Ghanaian footballer as a monkey to her friends. A nude video she sent to her then-husband leaked.

The brouhaha forced the couple to divorce as both of them accused each other of cheating.

9. Medikal and Sister Derby

Medikal and Sister Derby Pulse Ghana

Medikal and Sister Derby remain the most talked about celebrity couple in Ghana showbiz.

The rapper and the Ghanaian model/media personality date from 2016 to 2018. In September of that year, the rapper announced that he is now dating actress Fella Makafui.

Medikal, Sister Derby and Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

The news has since sparked a wild conversation of rivalry and comparison between Fella Makafui and Sister Derby and it doesn’t look like it will end anytime soon. Medikal and Fella are now married with a daughter.

Sister Derby and new boyfriend David Pulse Ghana

David Aboamah and Sister Derby Pulse Ghana

Sister Derby has shown off a new boyfriend this year and though it's been about 4 years since she broke up with the AMG rapper, fans have been comparing her new lover to Medikal.