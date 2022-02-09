10 Ghanaian celebrity couples that make love beautiful all the time

Though celebrity relationships have a history of being one of the most difficult relationships to keep and grow healthy, these ten popular lovers in Ghana have always reminded us that it can also be easy.

On this note, here ten Ghanaian celebrity couples that make love beautiful all the time and you can look up to any of them in case you want couple goals lessons.

1.Okyeame Kwame and Anica

This list is in no particular order but it is undebatable that Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apauthe, make the number one celebrity couple in Ghana. The celebrity couple who have been married for the past thirteen years.

The pair has proven that love in the spotlight is possible. The lovers, who have two children together, frequently share their love life with the public. They even go as far as offering relationship and marriage bits of advice from their years of experience.

2.Selly Gally and Praye Tietia

The Ghanaian actress and musician of Praye fame have been married for over six years now. Despite their ageing love they still keep fresh and do not hesitate in showing the public how much they keep falling in love with each other.

Praye Tietia aka Cartel Big J and Selly Galley are very open sometimes share their bedroom secrets with the rest of the world. They slay together, travel together and always got each other's back.

3.John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya

John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya are some of the coolest couples of our time. The secret lovebirds held their engagement ceremony on May 12, 2018, to the surprise of many who had no idea that they were dating.

John and Gifty welcomed their first child together, John Dumelo Jnr, on October 13, 2018. They later held a star-studded white wedding on 15 May 2019. Since then, the couple has become of the favourites on the internet.

4.Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa

In 2017 after dating for a while, the dancehall act married Louisa Ansong, a dentist who graduated from KNUST as the best student in her class. Now, they've are grow stronger and has become power celebrity couple in Ghana.

They go on trips and vacations together, support each other, parent their children together and some of these have been well documented in posts they share on social media.

5.Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess

One of the most envious celebrity couples in Ghana is Sarkodie and Tracy Owusu Addo. Tracy has been the pillar behind Sarkodie’s ever-growing career and brand. They have been seeing each other before the rapper shot to fame.

Though the couple rarely flaunts their love life on social media, it is always a bang when they do because they go big. If you looking for couple goals lessons, follow King Sark and Tracy closely.

The couple who made it official in July 2018 with a white wedding, now have two children together. A 5-year-old daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo, and a toddler son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Junior with 'MJ' as his nickname.

6.Okyeame Quophi (Radio Presenter) and Stacy Amoateng

Former musician Okyeame Quophi of Akyeame fame and TV presenter, Stacy Amoateng are one of the most popular celebrity couples. The parents of three children despite almost 17 years of marriage have never run out of love.

7.Fella Makafui and Medikal]

The Ghanaian rapper and actress met just a few years ago but have grown more powerful together. Medikal and Fella Makafui, who married just last year, have a beautiful daughter together.

Fella and Medikal are one of the most talked-about Ghanaian celebrity couples currently. Not only does she join her husband on stage to thrill their fans, she is always there for him as she was also spotted busily running around court premises whilst her husband was being sent to prison.

8.Reverend Obofour and Queen Ciara

Rev Obofour and Queen Ciara have been married for 11 years now. The couple has been blessed with five children together after welcoming triplets in 2020.

The two continue to serve social media with 'couple goals' content very often on Ciara's Instagram page where she usually shares videos and photos of them.

The leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Kwaku Agyei Antwi also showers his wife with luxury cars and more.

9.Wisa Greid and Bella Tee

After dating for three years, Ghanaian musician, Wisa Greid settled with his Bella Tee, a Canadian based lady. The couple has been everywhere, granted interviews together and have even done a song together.

Despite the ridicule thrown at them over Wisa's infamous incident at December To Remember when he showed his manhood on stage, the lovebirds have proved that love goes beyond naysayers.

They step out together, stand by each other, match clothes and do everything that makes them one of the hottest couples in the Ghanaian showbiz space.

10.Edem and Stacy

If you are looking for one of the popular lovers in Ghana who speak publicly about their sexual life, then you can't go past the Ghanaian rapper and his wife.