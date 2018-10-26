Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?

news

Hot celebrity abs have been known to generate as much buzz especially amongst ladies as three beehives attached to a lightning rod.

With the recent desire by many men in having a shredded physique in this visual times(social media) we are in perhaps just for some Instagram likes and most importantly much admiration from women, celebrities have been even more challenged to bring even more definition to their much-adored midsection's being in the lime light. It sells, they say.

These 10 stars are equipped with solid 6-packs. Carving a set of your own high-def abdominals? Look no further than these pro tips.

1. Mawuli Gavor

2. Kwabena Kwabena

3. coded

4.Joey B

5. Kidi

6. Abraham Atta

7.Van Vicker

9. Steven Appiah

10. Samini