Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?

This round-up of famous shirtless men seeks to inspire you to take your work out serious.

play

Hot celebrity abs have been known to generate as much buzz especially amongst ladies as three beehives attached to a lightning rod.

With the recent desire by many men in having a shredded physique in this visual times(social media) we are in perhaps just for some Instagram likes and most importantly much admiration from women, celebrities have been even more challenged   to bring even more definition to their much-adored midsection's being in the lime light. It sells, they say.

These 10 stars are equipped with solid 6-packs. Carving a set of your own high-def abdominals? Look no further than these pro tips.

1. Mawuli Gavor

Mawuli Gavor

Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?

 

2. Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena

Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?

 

3. coded

coded

Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?

 

4.Joey B

Joey B

Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?

 

5. Kidi

Kidi

Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?

 

6. Abraham Atta

Abraham Atta

Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?

 

7.Van Vicker

Van Vicker

Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?

 

9. Steven Appiah

Steven Appiah

Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?

 

10. Samini

Samini

Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?

 

