10 hot photos from Wizkid's 'Fever' video featuring Tiwa Savage

We give to you ten really hot photos from Wizkid's 'Fever' video where he featured Tiwa Savage as a video vixen.

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage play

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage

Wizkid is out with the video of his new song 'Fever' and it has gotten everyone talking because of sexually intense nature portrayed between Tiwa Savage and himself.

You don't get to see Tiwa Savage play a video vixen every day and not just that, show off a lot of skin. Well, Tiwa Savage gave it her all in this video and it created some really romantic and intense moments.

The vibes between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid in this video gave room for us to get some really out of this world photos. So guys, here are ten hot photos from Wizkid's 'Fever' video featuring Tiwa Savage.

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage from the newly released 'Fever' video play Tiwa Savage and Wizkid in an intense and steamy scene. (Vevo )

The very first time Tiwa Savage and Wizkid got on the set to shoot a video which was 'Bad' from Tiwa's second album 'Red' it wasn't just your everyday collaboration as we saw these guys sing together like they understood each other.

Wizkid in 'Fever' video play A topless Wizkid (Vevo)

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid in a sexually intense moment for the 'Fever' video play Wizkid and Tiwa Savage looking all ready for a kiss. (Vevo)

 

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage play Tiwa Savage seeming enjoying every moment with Wizkid. (YouTube)

ALSO READ: Twitter reacts to Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's romantic 'Fever' video

Wizkid and his love interest in the new 'Fever' video play Tiwa Savage and Wizkid basking in the fun of the moment. (Vevo)

Ok guys, this was the part that kind of tipped everyone off suggesting that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid were more than friends. It was Tiwa's birthday on February 5, 2018, and as usual, everyone took out time to send out birthday wishes to the music star and then it was the turn of 'Starboy' him. Wizkid didn't post just one but he posted five of Tiwa Savage's photos on his Instagram page!

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage all loved up in new music video play Wizkid and Tiwa Savage leave fans with a wild guess (Vevo)

More photos from 'Fever' video play Tiwa Savage snuggles up to Wizkid on the bed. (YouTube)

Another time Wizkid and Tiwa Savage showed that they might have something going on was the 2018 edition of GIDIFEST where they both performed together. Just when we thought it was going to be the usual collaboration, as usual, the unexpected happened as Wikid drew Tiwa Savage close to himself and gave her a very cute kiss on her chin!

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid giving their best performance for the video 'Fever' play Wizkid seems to be reassuring Tiwa Savage. (YouTube)

Did they kiss at this ppint? play Wizkid and Tiwa Savage look all smitten (Vevo)

We can't forget to mention the video for the song 'Malo' from Tiwa Savage's EP, 'Sugarcane,' featuring Wizkid, the chemistry between these guys was just so glaring. This was coming at a time where any song Tiwa made became a hit. But you had to see they way Tiwa and Wizkid gave their 100% and it was different from their previous project.

