The video-sharing platform which has over 800 million active users worldwide and has been downloaded over 1.5 billion times on the App Store and Google Play is catching fire in Ghana.

The platform also serves as a creative hub where users generate content to entertain their followers, and Ghanaian celebrities are not exempted from this chain.

There are a lot of celebrities creating compelling content with the aim of engaging and entertaining fans during this lockdown and quarantine period as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Just like we compiled a list of celebrities who cracked our ribs during the recent lockdown in Ghana, we share with you another list of 10 celebrities who are very popular on the platform.

This list is ranked.

1. Jackie Appiah (292,000 plus followers)

The 36-year-old actress who is popularly known for her role in the drama film, “Princess Tyra”, is the most followed Ghanaian celebrity on the video-sharing platform with over 290,000 followers and over 591,000 video likes. Her best video has 1.7 million views. The video is her remake of comedian Okokobioko’s popular skit about poverty.

2. John Dumelo (138,000 plus followers)

The aspiring member of parliament might be quiet on Instagram but very loud on TikTok. He uses his platform to create fun videos with his adorable son, John Dumelo Jnr. He has over 138,000 followers and over 218,000 video likes. His best video has 838,900 videos.

3. Juliet Ibrahim (124,000 plus followers)

The “4 Play” star actress is the third most followed Ghanaian celebrity on the video-sharing platform with over 124,000 followers and over 247,000 video likes. She has earned the blue badge on her profile and her best video has 2.1 million views.

4. Nadia Buari (123,000 plus followers)

The 37-year-old actress and mother of four adorable kids might place fourth in this list but has more video likes than John Dumelo and Juliet Ibrahim who place second and third, respectively. With over 123,000 followers, the “Beyonce” actress has amassed over 276,000 video likes. Her best video – which is a recreation of one of South African comedian Tsoanelo Eric’s skits – has earned over 785,000 views.

5. Becca (66,000 plus followers)

Becca is only a musician. However, it seems acting is her hidden talent. Her TikTok videos are just plain proof. Even though she has only 66,000 followers, her video likes is quite impressive. She has gained over 187,000 video likes, with her best video clocking 308,400 views.

6. Lydia Forson (60,000 plus followers)

With just 60,000 followers, the “Sidechic Gang” actress has managed to gather over 152,000 video likes and has also earned the blue badge from TikTok. She is among the only two Ghanaian celebrities to be verified on the platform. Her best video has 210,000 views.

7. Kofi Kinaata (54,000 plus followers)

The singer’s account isn’t as interesting as others but has managed to gain some good following and streaming numbers on the platform. He has over 54,000 followers and 95,000 video likes. His video on why he hates jollof rice is the best so far with over 403,000 views.

8. Kalybos (43,000 plus followers)

The comic actor is eighth on this list but his most viewed video surpasses Lydia Forson, Becca and Kofi Kinaata. With just 43,000 followers and 70,000 video likes, Kalybos has managed to rake in over 500,000 views for his best video.

9. Yvonne Nelson (38,000 plus followers)

The “Single and Married” actress is the second most followed celebrity on Instagram but her TikTok account isn’t something she would be proud of. She has only 38,000 followers and 19,000 video likes. This may be due to lack of promotion (Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buari are expert at this). Yvonne’s best video has only 67,700 views.

10. Kuami Eugene (37,000 plus followers)

The highlife and afro-pop star has over 37,000 followers with only 46,000 likes but his best video – which is a preview of his feature on Nigerian singer GoodGirl LA’s hit single “Bless Me” – has gained over 300,000 views.