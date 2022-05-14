10 naughty things to whisper in his ear to seduce him

If you can learn to master the act of dirty talk which releases these feelings within your man, he’ll be putty in your hands. You’ll be the irresistible lover that he keeps coming back to again and again.

Before we get started, let’s go over the disclaimer. These are NOT for first dates. These are for ideally couples or at least friends with benefits.

Just so you know, everyone is different, and how you talk naughty to your man depends on how comfortable you both are with each other in the relationship.

In some cases, it takes some practice to see what things you whisper work the best for him. It mostly depends on his personality type and what he likes. We advise that you start off whispering the easier ones to him, then work your way up.

Here are the 10 naughty things you can whisper in his ears to seduce him: