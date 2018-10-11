Pulse.com.gh logo
10 beautiful photos of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale before the diss song


No beef. Just a friendship advice.

No beef. Just a friendship advice.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sarkodie and Shatta Wale play

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie received great accolades from industry players and celebrities yesterday, October 10, 2018, after he released a song titled ‘Advice’ to diss self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

The beef can be traced back to early September when Shatta Wale appeared on Hitz FM  to discuss his “Reign” album.

During the interview, he called out Ghanaian artistes for not ‘supporting each other’. He further claimed Sarkodie failed to show up for the video shoot for their collaboration titled “Dancehall Commando”, adding that he [Sarkodie] was rather busy shooting music videos with Nigerian musicians.

When you listen carefully to the song, Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie mentioned that “this no be beef. Just stay and listen. Me and you be cool. No crazy fiction”.

READ ALSO: 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song

This clearly shows there is peace and unity among these great artists as they have shown over the years in these photos below.

1.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale play

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

 

2.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale play

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

 

3.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale play

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

 

READ ALSO:Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBC

4.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale play

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

 

5.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale play

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

 

6.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale play

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

 

7.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale play

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

8.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale play

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

READ ALSO: Here is what Ghanaians are saying about Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale

9.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale play

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

10.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale play

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

 

