news

It seems actress Genevieve Nnaji isn’t even ageing since we all got to know her.

She recently made Nigerians proud when her movie was marked the first original Nigerian film on Netflix.

The award-winning actress is undoubtedly one of the talented and beautiful actresses in Nigeria and this becomes so obvious when her pictures on social media causes a stir every time.

She is beloved and respected by all, talented with a great personality and still totally on top of her game.

READ MORE: Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson?

Below are photos that prove Genevieve Nnaji is on a never aging journey:

These photos were sourced from the year 2012 to 2018. Wow. Just wow.