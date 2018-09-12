Pulse.com.gh logo
10 times Genevieve Nnaji refused to grow old


Same Yesterday, Today... 10 gorgeous photos of Genevieve Nnaji showing her refusal to grow old

Genevieve Nnaji never grows old. Like never. From her first movie to now, the Nigerian actress looks the same yesterday, and today, maybe forever.

play

It seems actress Genevieve Nnaji isn’t even ageing since we all got to know her.

She recently made Nigerians proud when her movie was marked the first original Nigerian film on Netflix.

The award-winning actress is undoubtedly one of the talented and beautiful actresses in Nigeria and this becomes so obvious when her pictures on social media causes a stir every time.

She is beloved and respected by all, talented with a great personality and still totally on top of her game.

Below are photos that prove Genevieve Nnaji is on a never aging journey:

play

 

play

 

play

 

play

 

play

 

play

 

play

 

play

 

play

 

play

These photos were sourced from the year 2012 to 2018. Wow. Just wow.

