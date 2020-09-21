The former SarkCess Music record label signee and girlfriend, Nana Ama, welcomed Simona on August 17, 2019.

He announced her delivery through an Instagram post, saying: “You have been a blessing to my life My Little Angel…SIMONA LAWRESHIA OSEI , Daddy loves…YOU babygirl”.

The “Pilolo” hitmaker share a strong bond with his daughter and we have lots of evidence for you.

Below, we share 12 times Strongman and daughter, Simona Ama Ashia Osei, gave us enviable daddy-daughter goals;

1. When he finally got hold of her after waiting anxiously and patiently for nine good months

2. When Simona touched Strongman’s face to know if he’s the real Strongman she heard of while in her momma’s womb

3. Time for the camera

4. They posed for picture on Simona’s christening

5. Play time – it seems she wasn’t in the mood

6. They both love the camera

7. Twinning in the same outfit

8. Time for bonding

9. When Simona took charge of the wheel

10. Twining again

11. Simona, unbelievably opened her mouth when daddy asked her even though she was too young to understand instructions

12. Simona posed with her daddy and stole the show

Bonus:

That important kiss on her cheek