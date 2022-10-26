RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

Selorm Tali

A sixteen-year-old has been gifted with a new brand new Benz from his family.

The birthday celebrant has only been identified as Suad with less information about her. However, her birthday celebration has been trending on social media as a flamboyant ceremony was held to mark her birthday.

The birthday party was themed 'Sweet16' and it saw Suad arriving in style as she dropped by a white LEXUS LX450D V8.

The plush birthday party happened in Accra in East Legon and it saw Suad's friends with her family present to celebrate her new age. Popular Ghanaian Luxury Event Catering service, Menscook, was on duty on the day.

After the day's event, Suad was surprised in the evening when she returned home. She was presented with a brand new Benz to her surprise. Video of the Benz presentation have since been trending on social media as Netizens have a lot to say.

"The dollar isn’t affecting all of us," an Instagrammer said with another adding that "We that our mother cook fufu for us on our birthday 😢we also grateful". Another social media user added that "God I’m your daughter too o I tap into this blessing. Amen".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
