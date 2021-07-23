RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

17-year-old girl pregnant for DR UN breaks silence on how they met and more (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Dr UN has reportedly impregnated a 17-year-old girls who is speaking out as he is denying responsibility for the pregnancy.

Dr UN impregnates SHS graduate
Dr UN impregnates SHS graduate

According to the young lady who identified herself as, Matilda, she has completed SHS last year but met Dr UN whilst she was in school. "Before my WASSSCE, I went out with a friend to have fun and we met Dr UN, the one who organized the fake awards," she said.

Recommended articles

Matilda emphasized that he knew him very well as Dr UN the moment she saw him and recounted that " he wanted us to talk but I was shy so he took my number so when I got back to school, we started talking".

Oduro (middle) flanked by his wife (right) and Fordjour (left)
Oduro (middle) flanked by his wife (right) and Fordjour (left) ABC News

During an interview with GH Page, Matild confirmed that started dating back then and he promised to marry her. "We were in a relationship, he proposed to me and I accepted, so we go out to hotels and more," she said.

Speaking about her pregnancy, Matilda said "about three months I have not seen my period so I went to buy accurate to check and it showed I was pregnant" and added that Dr UN is however refusing to accept responsibility.

"When I call, I don't get him, when I do too he will tell me he is busy working on his songs so he needs peace to work," Matilda who lives with her sister in Kumasi recounted.

Dr UN and Sarkodie
Dr UN and Sarkodie Dr UN and Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

Her interview comes after a viral video in which Dr UN was captured refusing to accept he impregnated her. In the video, DR UN said "I can't say I am responsible because I can't remember the last time we had an affair".

However, Matilda insists that it is Dr UN who has impregnated her. She even disclosed at some point Dr UN asked him to come and see his medical doctor to abort the pregnancy for her. "But I told him, I can't do that because I can die and it's a sin," Matilda said.

In the video below where the 17-year-old detailed her relationship with Dr UN and the challenges she is facing now, she is pleading Dr UN to accept responsibility, saying that " I don't want to give birth to a bastard".

FB Video

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The surest way men can avoid prostate cancer is to ejaculate 21 times every month - Research

The surest way men can avoid prostate cancer is to ejaculate 21 times every month - Research (video)

“Never marry anyone you haven’t seen without makeup” – Lawyer exposes lady’s true face

“Never marry anyone you haven’t seen without makeup” – Lawyer exposes lady’s true face

SEE LIVE results of Presidential Election HERE

Atiku Buhari

Unfaithful wife gives birth to twins with different fathers

Cheating wife gives birth to twins with different fathers