17-year-old girl pregnant for DR UN breaks silence on how they met and more (WATCH)

Matilda emphasized that he knew him very well as Dr UN the moment she saw him and recounted that " he wanted us to talk but I was shy so he took my number so when I got back to school, we started talking".

During an interview with GH Page, Matild confirmed that started dating back then and he promised to marry her. "We were in a relationship, he proposed to me and I accepted, so we go out to hotels and more," she said.

Speaking about her pregnancy, Matilda said "about three months I have not seen my period so I went to buy accurate to check and it showed I was pregnant" and added that Dr UN is however refusing to accept responsibility.

"When I call, I don't get him, when I do too he will tell me he is busy working on his songs so he needs peace to work," Matilda who lives with her sister in Kumasi recounted.

Her interview comes after a viral video in which Dr UN was captured refusing to accept he impregnated her. In the video, DR UN said "I can't say I am responsible because I can't remember the last time we had an affair".

However, Matilda insists that it is Dr UN who has impregnated her. She even disclosed at some point Dr UN asked him to come and see his medical doctor to abort the pregnancy for her. "But I told him, I can't do that because I can die and it's a sin," Matilda said.