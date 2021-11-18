'1.75% Momo Tax is high, we can't pay' - Nana Aba Anamoah to President Akufo-Addo

Reacting to the latest development, the General Manager of GhOne TV says the tax is so high that she can't afford to pay.

Nana Aba Anamoah doesn't believe Vice President Dr Mahmud Bawumia has departed from His earlier stance on not taxing mobile money.

She claims that it is against everything the Vice President has been trying to achieve over the past five years he's been in power.

"I don't think @MBawumia's personal position has changed when he says he 'doesn't think mobile money should be taxed.' It is against everything he's been trying to achieve over the last 5 years. 1.75% is high @NAkufoAddo. We can't," she tweeted on November 18, 2021.

"100 cedis & above —-> 1.75% Eiiii. Dear @NAkufoAddo, 1.75% is high for something used so frequently. Kindly reconsider," she continued.

She quizzed: "What happened? What changed? Where did this 1.75% on 100 cedis and above come from? @NAkufoAddo & @MBawumia, this is draconian."