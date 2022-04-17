According to him, Mahama might even perform worse than the hardships Ghanaians are complaining about under the NPP-led administration will go higher under the NDC.
2024 polls: Mahama will come to power and has nothing new to offer — Shatta Wale
Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known on stage as Shatta Wale has insinuated that the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama will come to win power in 2024 and do the same things Ghanaians are complaining about under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration.
He adviced the youth not to put their hope in politicians.
He said "Make Mahama come you go clap your hands. Mahama he read Ghana people, you go clap your hands cos we just no want to learn. If Akufo-Addo says he no go see top anymore, the next person we have…that is how the country has been, if it’s not Mahama it is Akufo-Addo.
"Ibi like Black Stars and Brazil. It’s like football if Asamoah Gyan doesn't play Dede Ayew will play."
