RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

2024 polls: Mahama will come to power and has nothing new to offer — Shatta Wale

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known on stage as Shatta Wale has insinuated that the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama will come to win power in 2024 and do the same things Ghanaians are complaining about under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

According to him, Mahama might even perform worse than the hardships Ghanaians are complaining about under the NPP-led administration will go higher under the NDC.

Recommended articles

He adviced the youth not to put their hope in politicians.

Nana Addo and John Mahama
Nana Addo and John Mahama Pulse Ghana

He said "Make Mahama come you go clap your hands. Mahama he read Ghana people, you go clap your hands cos we just no want to learn. If Akufo-Addo says he no go see top anymore, the next person we have…that is how the country has been, if it’s not Mahama it is Akufo-Addo.

"Ibi like Black Stars and Brazil. It’s like football if Asamoah Gyan doesn't play Dede Ayew will play."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'She is not who you think she is' - Funke Akindele's stepson spills amid marriage crisis rumours

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her hubby JJC Skillz and his son Benito Bello [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower [Instagram/ChiomaAkpotha]

Kim Kardashian in tears: calls Kanye as son reportedly sees her second s*x tape

Kim Kardashian

Pulse List: 7 female celebrities with wealthy husbands you should know

Getting married to a wealthy man comes with a lot of pros and cons as sometimes it slows down the careers of these already established celebrities. [Instagram/DakoreA] [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]