28 days of prayer and fasting couldn't stop me from masturbation; MOG opens up (VIDEO)

"I gave my life to Christ in form 2. I changed but still had some few bad boy traits so when I went home and another friend came to introduce me to masturbating whilst I was still a virgin," MOG recounted

Pulse Ghana

"I was masturbating throughout secondary school but it wasn't intensive but after I gave my life to Christ, the desire became stronger. So even though I was born again, that is what was going on behind the scenes, it was very serious," he told Delay.

He continued that "I went to see my prayer secretary at the university, he advised me to go on seven days of fasting and prayers but it didn't work. I told another Pastor I met, and he suggested 21 days of prayers and fasting but it still didn't work".

Detailing how addicted he was, he added that "I could stop for one week but I go back to it and all that I couldn't do within that week, I do it all. I even went for deliverance, but it didn't work. I masturbated for about 5 years. One of the days my father caught me in the act and he beat the hell out of me".

According to the 'Yesu' singer, he was only able to overcome the addiction after a sincere prayer on one fateful day when he was about to masturbate again.

"I went to the bathroom, I applied the soap in my hands, ready to apply then the urge of regret came. That was when I spoke sincerely to God that 'you know I fasted and even for deliverance but none has worked so if you don't save me, nothing can stop me," he said.